SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists to drive safe and sober over the coming Independence Day Holiday. As summer begins and Americans celebrate Independence Day, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office wants to remind our community to stay safe on the roadways. In an effort to keep roadways safe, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is once again collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation by participating in the Impaired Driver Mobility campaign. The program will begin on Friday, June 24, 2022. The TGSO wants to remind people to…

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO