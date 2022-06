(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are currently in rehearsals for the first mainstage production for the 2022 Summerfest, Rent by Jonathan Larson. This show will run July 7-17 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.

