SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting another individual with a shotgun. According to police documents, San Angelo police responded to the 1000 block S. Bell St. at about 1:10 a.m. on June 10, 2022, in regards to a shooting. The responding officer was advised on scene that the victim was injured by two gunshots fired at a vehicle he was occupying. Th investigating officer was able to located and arrest co-defendant Joshua Cabrera at the 300 block of N. Bell St. after learning information from witnesses that…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO