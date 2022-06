Milwaukee Police believe the public may have evidence to help solve a case. A 39 year old woman was hit by gunfire Sunday evening while she was walking in the area near 5th and Burleigh, just north of the District 5 Police Building. Police were called around 7:08 p.m. to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO