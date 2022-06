The Old Defiance Days Rodeo will be June 24 and 25 in Sheridan. The rodeo will start at 7:30 pm, both nights. Admission costs are $10 for adults, $5 for ages five to 12 years, and ages four and under are free. Two Country Dusters will preform at 6 pm, Saturday. It is also purple night where attendees are encouraged to wear purple in support for Brad Pickering’s family.

