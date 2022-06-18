Make Music Day Returns to Englewood on June 21st

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- After making waves with its inaugural event in 2021, Make Music Englewood returns to ring in the summer with free concerts throughout the city as part of worldwide Make Music Day, a day of music celebrated in 120 countries around the world each June 21st. Make...
The Montclair Jazz Festival has announced its series of summer concerts to be held in downtown Montclair, N.J. The festival, which is produced by the Jazz House Kids organization under the leadership of Melissa Walker and Christian McBride, hosts two concerts in July as part of its Soundcheck series and a third in August called the Lackawanna Block Party. The first Soundcheck concert on July 13 features saxophonist Craig Handy and his 2nd Line Smith, as well as Jazz House Kids alum Bria Chatterjee. On July 27, organist Akiko Tsuruga performs, with an opening set by trumpeter Wallace Roney, Jr., son of Geri Allen and Wallace Roney. The summer season ends on August 13 with the Block Party, featuring performances by Nicole Glover and her quartet and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, plus DJ Brother Mister (a.k.a. Christian McBride) closing the event with a dance party.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- For the second consecutive summer, The Newark Museum of Art partners with New Jersey Symphony to bring you a vibrant outdoor series of concerts in the Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden. NMOA music programs span across jazz, gospel, blues, and Broadway tunes (for adults and kids) and they are curated by Visiting Curator of Performing Arts Daryl Stewart and WBGO host Sheila Anderson.
The Essex County Parks System has released the 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series lineup. The series will feature the Chatham Community Band, The Amazing Grace Little Band and 80′s Revolution. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in...
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will reopen for live performances in Maplewood, NJ’s Burgdorff Cultural Center on July 7. The award-winning company will offer three plays in three months, including two by NJ playwrights Mary Jane Walsh and Bill Mesce, Jr.
Jamification Station Vol. 1 is a live EP mixed from singer/guitarist Debra Devi’s livestream show, “Jamification Station,” hosted by American Blues Scene. Four tracks capture Devi and her band at full throttle, from catchy "Home Again" to a blistering rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s "Crosstown Traffic," soulful blues-rocker "Get Free," and uplifting Southern-rock tune "The River."
The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
(BRICK, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Wish Upon a Song" Musical Revue - A Musical Evening With Your Favorite Fairytale Characters with two performances on Sunday, June 26 at Brick Township High School. There is a matinee performance at 1:00pm and an evening performance at 6:30pm. The production benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey.
Salud Cuban Cafe, a relatively new eatery, has opened in downtown Englewood. Fernando Fernandez and his brother have extended Cuban restaurant experience. They both worked in their Cuban restaurant family business over the years, the most recent closed in 2006. After a long hiatus they opened a catering company leveraging...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey celebrated a very special season opening on Saturday, June 11 with Matthew Barber’s play Enchanted April. It was the first time in two years they have opened a new season. It is also significant because the Madison based theater group also celebrates their 60th Year Anniversary this season.
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- For more than six decades The Duprees have entertained audiences who love the unique and romantic sound that has echoed through time. They will appear at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00pm with special guests, John Scupelitti and The Reactions, Remember Then and MC Jimmy Russo, and comedian Tommy Gooch.
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are currently in rehearsals for the first mainstage production for the 2022 Summerfest, Rent by Jonathan Larson. This show will run July 7-17 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.
Ready for those long, hot, humid, dog days of summer? The new season will officially start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. The solstice marks the first day of summer here in New Jersey and the rest of the northern hemisphere, and it will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight — because the North Pole will be tilted at its maximum direction toward the sun.
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Desi Rainbow Parents and Allies along with coLAB Arts are celebrating pride month by honoring the Desi Rainbow Community with an original dance piece created by Kathak artist Joungjin Won and directed by Texas State University Professor Yong-Suk Yoo, to be performed at the historic State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:00pm.
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, June 25th, the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc, and MegaBite Events are hosting another Food Truck Festival – this year’s theme is the Northern New Jersey Empanadas. The event will run from 11:00am– 7:00pm at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton, New Jersey.
Montclair singer/songwriter Jason Didner is set to release a compilation of his most quintessentially Jersey music from over 25 years of his songwriting and performance. It’s a Jersey Thing will include his Jersey rock songs for adults and kids. The lead track is a newly re-recorded “You Can’t Get...
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Producer Eric Krebs has announced a five-week extension of the critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen. Presented in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street – between 10th and 11th Avenues), performances will now continue through Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Music lovers by the thousands are currently streaming into the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ this June 9, 2022 evening for a highly-anticipated free concert presented by the Garden State Arts Foundation. Featuring classic hits from Tommy James and the Shondells, Little Anthony, and The 1910 Fruitgum Company, tonight’s show is hosted by 77-WABC radio DJ Bruce ‘Cousin Brucie’ Morrow.
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The Rutherfurd Hall Foundation (RHF) will present the Rutherfurd Hall Film Festival on Sunday, June 26. This festival will consist of three film showcases: High School student films (beginning at 1:00pm), Documentary and Experimental films (beginning at 3:00pm) and Narrative films (beginning at 5:00pm). In an effort...
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Pollyanna is a four piece New Jersey band consisting of power-pop, bubble grunge and punk influences. They will celebrate the release of their latest album, Slime, with a hometown show at House of Independents in Asbury Park on Friday, July 8th before hitting the road on tour. The lineup for the show includes Jhariah, Latewaves, Fox Teeth, and Range Life.
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- New Jersey Festival Orchestra, under the baton of maestro David Wroe, presents “An American AND Paris”, a sizzling summer celebration under the stars as Gershwin’s American in Paris meets masterworks by Debussy, Saint Saens, Vaughn Williams and more in a program of international favorites. Set in the splendor of the gardens of one of Westfield’s finest residences, this is an outdoor festivity for the entire family. The concert takes place on Saturday, July 30th at 8:00pm.
Comments / 0