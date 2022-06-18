ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holley man arrested for DWI

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 13, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Summerfield M. Compson, 24 of Holley, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On June 13, 2022, Troopers responded...

Utica man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI and Reckless Driving following a crash on the Thruway.

Phelps, NY – On June 17, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., State Police received a report of a personal injury crash that occurred on I-90 in the town of Phelps. A preliminary investigation determined Michael D. Richlin, 56, of Utica, was operating a 2019 Nissan Frontier, westbound in the right lane, when he turned into the left lane striking a 2020 Kia, driven by Edward J. Miller, 65, of Honeoye, NY. Richlin continued onto the left shoulder and overturned. Richlin was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where he consented to a blood draw. The child was turned over to a responsible third party. No other injuries were reported.
UTICA, NY
Buffalo man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit.

Van Buren, NY – On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Van Buren for numerous vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Fredy Mmeo, 28, of Buffalo, NY, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%.
BUFFALO, NY
Penn Yan Man Killed in Yates County Accident

An accident Tuesday morning on State Route 14 in Yates County claimed the life of a 62-year-old Penn Yan man. Lawrence Jepsen was traveling south near Lampman Road in the town of Torrey when police say his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a construction vehicle. Jepsen was pronounced dead at the scene.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Buffalo man arrested for possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle following a pursuit on the Thruway.

Buffalo, NY – On June 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for multiple vehicle and traffic violations but the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, Troopers observed the driver of the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan throw a handgun out the window, before stopping shortly thereafter. The driver of the vehicle, Bryan K. Braswell Jr., 24, of Buffalo, NY, was then taken into custody and transported to SP Buffalo. Additional Troopers responded to the scene and located a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson.
BUFFALO, NY
Rochester man arrested in Wayne County during traffic stop

A Henrietta man was arrested following investigation into a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner B. Wiley, 34, of Henrietta for petit larceny. Upon investigation into the traffic stop, deputies determined that Wiley had an outstanding arrest warrant issued...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Middlesex man charged with driving while intoxicated

A Middlesex man was arrested after a traffic stop in Canandaigua. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Christopher A. Rundt, 31, of Middlesex for driving while intoxicated. Rundt was stopped while traveling on West Gibson Street. Upon investigation, it was determined he had been operating his...
MIDDLESEX, NY
Lockport women arrested for Criminal Impersonation

On June 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Tiffany J. Crawford, 38 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Impersonation 2nd and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd. On June 17, 2022, Troopers received a complaint of an operator who impersonated the victim on a traffic stop. Subsequent to...
LOCKPORT, NY
Lockport woman charged after crash in Hanover

A Lockport woman is accused of operating her auto while under the influence of alcohol after a crash in the town of Hanover Sunday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. 27-year-old Andreonna Mindoro has been charged with DWI, DWI per se, and following too closely. She will appear in Hanover Town Court on a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
Canandaigua man arrested after altercation on Chapin Street

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a fight on Chapin Street. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Luis A. Denobrega, 52, of Canandaigua for attempted assault. Upon investigation, it was determined Denobrega had struck another male several times during a physical altercation. Denobrega was transported to...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Police investigate homicide on Lang Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city. Police were called to Lang Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Andrew Coffey, 34, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times. Police identified Coffey Tuesday night, saying he did not live on Lang […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Police: Rochester woman found with pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

Perry, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Perry. Perry Police stopped Vanessa Lopez, 31, on South Main Street for a traffic violation. Police say she had a suspended license. While searching her vehicle, they say they found approximately three pounds of...
PERRY, NY
Rochester woman arrested for misuse of public assistance

Police arrested a Rochester woman following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah Clymo, 47, of Rochester for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that in May 2021, Clymo knowingly used another person’s benefit card without authorization....
ROCHESTER, NY
Police identify man killed on Lang Street

This is the 33 homicide this year in Rochester. The Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, CrimeStoppers @ 585-423-9300. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crimestoppers website, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY

