Holley man arrested for DWI

Phelps, NY – On June 17, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., State Police received a report of a personal injury crash that occurred on I-90 in the town of Phelps. A preliminary investigation determined Michael D. Richlin, 56, of Utica, was operating a 2019 Nissan Frontier, westbound in the right lane, when he turned into the left lane striking a 2020 Kia, driven by Edward J. Miller, 65, of Honeoye, NY. Richlin continued onto the left shoulder and overturned. Richlin was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where he consented to a blood draw. The child was turned over to a responsible third party. No other injuries were reported.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO