2 dead, 16 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are killed, and 16 others are wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence Friday evening, in the 8400 block of South Bennett around 8:28 p.m., when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported by the fire department to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was shot while in a rideshare vehicle Friday night.

Police said around 9:47 p.m., the girl was a passenger in the vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, on the 8800 block of South Mackinaw.

The victim was transported to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No other injuries were reported.

Officers found three men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a shot spotter, in the 800 block of Central Park Avenue around 8:56 p.m., where they discovered three men shot.

The ages and conditions of the men are unknown.

A man, 22, was shot while inside a vehicle in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, according to police.

The victim was in a vehicle, in the 2300 block of West Harrison around 11:47 p.m., when a red car approached and someone from inside the vehicle began firing shots at the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting in Lake Meadows Friday just before midnight police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., A group of individuals was standing outside an open parking lot, in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left chin.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. All three were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the right forearm and self-transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

·       At 1:33 a.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of South Ellis, a woman, 18, was in a vehicle with a known male who after an argument produced a handgun and fired at the victim. The victim was struck in the left hand, and she immediately exited the vehicle and the offender drove away. The victim was transported to U of C hospital in good condition.

·       At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw, a man, 21, was standing outside when a silver sedan approached, and an unknown offender fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvic area and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

·       At 4:35 a.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of West Maypole, a man, 29, was sitting outside his residence when an unknown male approached and began shooting at the victim and then fled the scene. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg and was transported by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

·       At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 7200 block of South Eberhart, two victims were passengers in a vehicle when a white sedan approached, and an unknown offender fired shots. A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to both legs, and a female of unknown age suffered two gunshot wounds to the left thigh. Both victims were then driven to U of C hospital in good condition by the driver of said vehicle.

·        At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of West Illinois, a woman, 21, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs while sitting passenger in a parked vehicle. An unknown male offender approved the vehicle on the driver's side and displayed a weapon. The adult male driver proceeded to drive the car and while making a U-turn the offender began firing gunshots in the victim's direction. The victim was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and was last listed in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

·        At 11:26 a.m. Saturday, in the 6700 block of South Western, a man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim got into an argument with an unknown offender who then fired shots -- striking the victim.  The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene.

No one is in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.

