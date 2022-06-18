David “Dave” Curley

Funeral Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, age 95, of Wayne, formerly of Arlington, will be held on Monday, June 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Wayne. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. She passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School Scholarship Fund Norfolk or The Lutheran Hour Ministries. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO