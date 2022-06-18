ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

David “Dave” Curley

 4 days ago

Funeral Services for David “Dave” Curley, age...

Dorothy Lipp

Funeral Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, age 95, of Wayne, formerly of Arlington, will be held on Monday, June 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Wayne. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. She passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School Scholarship Fund Norfolk or The Lutheran Hour Ministries. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
WAYNE, NE
Ponca State Park Midweek Activities

PONCA – Several great events are being planned for at Ponca State Park during the week leading into the weekend. According to a release, introduction courses continue each morning at Ponca State Park from 9 – 11 a.m. with equipment provided at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Muzzleloader...
PONCA, NE
Tri County League Pony Division: Wayne Teams Secure Home Victories

WAYNE – Both Tri County League Pony Division teams from Wayne also closed out the weekend with scheduled Sunday games. From the Summer Sports Complex, Wayne White welcomed in Howells-Dodge while Wayne Blue hosted Tekamah-Herman. The Wayne White Ponies (7-2) held onto an 8-6 victory over Howells-Dodge. Austin Heiser...
WAYNE, NE
