New Hampton, MO: Young people attending the South Harrison summer school spent last week performing odd jobs around New Hampton. Some 20 students and five educators canvassed New Hampton to pick up trash and build a fire pit. They finished the morning at Holcomb’s Market. The students built a fire pit using brick from the old New Hampton Opry House, above. Pictured from left to right are teacher Daniel Brooks, Dayten Wise, Joshua McCrary, Bella Norton, Ashley Ford, Wyaitt Whitaker and Carson Eads. Picking up trash, bottom, were from the left, Alston Zou and Deagan Hansen.–Submitted photo.

NEW HAMPTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO