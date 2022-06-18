ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson University to rename 2 residence halls after its first Black graduates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo residence halls at Towson University will be renamed after the first two Black graduates of the school. Towson University, then Maryland State Teachers College at Towson, was racially segregated until the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed segregation in 1954. Myra Harris and Marvis Barnes then enrolled and became...

WUSA9

Towson U renaming dormitories for 1st Black graduates

TOWSON, Md. — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired in May 2021. Two Towson University dormitories that were once named for signers of the Declaration of Independence who enslaved hundreds are being renamed for the school's first Black graduates. The University System of...
jhu.edu

PTECH at Dunbar graduates its first class

Last month, seven students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School became the first cohort to earn both their high school diplomas and no-cost associate's degrees through a program co-sponsored by Johns Hopkins. Three additional students will graduate later this summer. Pathways in Technology Early College High School, or P-TECH, is...
shorelineareanews.com

Shorecrest graduate accepted into prestigious US Naval Academy

Shorecrest recent graduate Andrew Miner will depart for the United States Naval Academy this week for “Plebe Summer.”. While most 2022 Shorecrest High School graduates will be relaxing and hanging out with friends before heading off to college, Andrew Miner will be a “plebe” rigorously training for his first year at the United States Naval Academy.
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
wypr.org

Ferguson, Mfume endorse Wes Moore for governor

Author and entrepreneur Wes Moore picked up two significant endorsements for his campaign for Governor Tuesday, from Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume. Ferguson had refrained from weighing in on the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field until Tuesday. The only previous endorsement he made was for fellow District...
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
baltimorebrew.com

A joyful Juneteenth at the Baltimore Jazz Fest

The free outdoor celebration returns, bringing mellow vibes and world-class music to Waverly. It was Fathers Day. It was Juneteenth. And it was a grand gathering of Baltimore’s jazz community with performances by some of the biggest local names and brightest up-and-comers. Throw in the fact that the weather...
WJLA

'It will be a beautiful relief': Maryland baker seeks perfect recipe for blood cancer cure

COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — A local baker is looking for the perfect recipe to save her life as she battles a type of blood cancer. Columbia, Maryland resident Elise Smith got her love of baking from her maternal grandmother as she spent hours at her Prince George’s County bakery. Smith named her business Winnie’s Bakery after her.
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD

