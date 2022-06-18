ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Honoring the name: Maddux Madsen helps bring championship to Lehi

 4 days ago
Former Utah Valley University baseball coach Eric Madsen named his sons after major league legends: Mick, Maddux, McGwire, Mays and Murphy, which made them pretty much destined to play the sport. Eric also named his daughter, Macee Jo, after Joe DiMaggio. So, naturally, Maddux Madsen is going to play...

Pyramid

Facing the best: American Fork’s Zach Bezzant honored as 2022 Daily Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

To non-lacrosse fans, it might not be easy to understand precisely how vital the contribution of senior Zach Bezzant was to his American Fork team. After all, he didn’t tally tons of goals (that was seniors Camden Oswald and Noah Fisher and junior Tate Fisher), nor was he brilliant in defense (that was senior Jacob Cline in the net with guys like seniors Austin Vitkauskas and McKay Lock and junior Ethan Genessy).
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Tanner B. Brocious

Tanner B. Brocious, 29, of Pleasant Grove, UT passed away on June 18, 2022, in Provo, UT. He was born on May 21, 1993, in American Fork, UT to Mike Brocious and Corinn Carroll Brocious. Tanner was a light to us all. He had wild side and was amazing at...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

John Branagan

John Lee Branagan was born January 4th, 1953 to Forrest (Pat) Branagan and LaVern Hansen Branagan, in Nephi Utah. He died June 13th, 2022 amongst family at the home of his step son Micheal and daughter in-law, Elisa in Tooele Utah, He bravely fought cancer for more than 4 years.
NEPHI, UT
Pyramid

Dustin Hull Heuston 1932 — 2022

Dustin Hull Heuston passed away at his Sandy home amidst the family he spent his life loving and serving on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. He was born April 24, 1932 in Greenwich Village, New York, to Patricia and Harold Zell Heuston, later moving to Riverdale and then Garrison with his family. After graduating from the Mount Hermon School for Boys and Hamilton College, he served as an Air Intelligence Officer in the Navy, where his dear friend Chuck Turner introduced him to the Book of Mormon, one of the great loves of his life. He returned to earn an MA from Stanford University and a PhD from New York University in American Literature. He married the greatest love of his life, Nancy Moebus, on September 12, 1959 in their hometown of Garrison-on-Hudson, New York. The pair left almost immediately for Provo, Utah so Dusty could teach English and Book of Mormon at BYU, followed by appointments at Vassar, Pine Manor Junior College, and finally as headmaster of the Spence School for Girls in New York City.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Teacher leaves Utah to find affordable home for his family

(KUTV) — Utah high school teacher Connor Bolingbroke and his wife Whitney have been saving for two years to buy their young family their first home in Utah County, only to realize it wasn't enough to catch up with high home prices. So, the Bolingbroke's decided to expand their...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
campsnearme.art

Camping Near Causey Reservoir Utah

Bekijk hotelprijzen en aanbiedingen. See Location on the Map. Causey Reservoir Fishing Utah Lakes And Reservoirs Utah Lakes Utah Fishing Salt Lake County. Reserveer online laagste prijzen. Camping near causey reservoir utah. In early Spring the put-in is a simple park and paddle. Forest Service Wasatch-Cache National ForestThe Forest Service...
UTAH STATE
Joe Dimaggio
KSLTV

Utah family searching for a kidney donor

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A longtime Springville family is desperately searching for the kindness of a stranger to help save their family member’s life. “The thing is, nobody would know,” said Andrew Fullmer. With such a big love for life, Fullmer said he has a lot of life...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah couple gets hit with sky-high surprise air ambulance bill

HIGHLAND, Utah — It had been 18 months since Robert Ross had a stroke on vacation in Page, Arizona. His wife, Lori, called for an ambulance, and Robert was taken to an area hospital. He didn’t stay there long. “They observed him for half an hour,” said Lori,...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Good Day Utah’s Dan Evans talks about his bouts with skin cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday marks the summer solstice which means we’ll see the most daylight hours of the entire year. More sun can lead to skin cancer and the need to be constantly on the defense for our skin. Good Day Utah’s Dan Evans has had not...
UTAH STATE
#Titans#Utah Valley University#Boise State#American Fork#Pioneer#Af
Pyramid

Laurel Kay Hanson Cox

Laurel Kay Hanson Cox, 88, passed away June 16, 2022 in Lehi, Utah. She was born February 26, 1934 to the late Robert Gordon Hanson and Thelda Evans Hanson Fox. She married Nyle Malin Cox in the Salt Lake Temple on September 18, 1952. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Lehi South Stake Center, 600 South 500 West. A viewing will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6-8:00 PM at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah and another viewing from 10-10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

U-talk: How has the drought affected you this summer?

“It hasn’t been that bad for us. I guess we haven’t been watering our lawn as much. We’ve been very careful about that actually. And we’ve been careful in our showers, making sure our showers are quick. I would say we definitely watch how often we water our lawn, we time our showers, and we’ve taught our kids not to leave the water running and things like that.” — Shelley Paulson, Orem.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Taking a closer look at gas prices in Utah County

(KUTV) — Gas prices across the Wasatch Front are containing to rise. Nationally, prices have started to fall. KUTV has covered gas prices in areas including Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City. The highest and lowest prices spotted have both been in Salt Lake City. Related stories...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Air Tracker shows the pollution path in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the Great Salt Lake being coined an “environmental nuclear bomb” by the New York Times, nasty particles and high levels of pollutants floating around in the air will greatly affect the air quality of those living in the Beehive State. For those who have ever asked themselves ‘How bad […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

