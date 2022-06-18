Honoring the name: Maddux Madsen helps bring championship to Lehi

Dustin Hull Heuston passed away at his Sandy home amidst the family he spent his life loving and serving on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. He was born April 24, 1932 in Greenwich Village, New York, to Patricia and Harold Zell Heuston, later moving to Riverdale and then Garrison with his family. After graduating from the Mount Hermon School for Boys and Hamilton College, he served as an Air Intelligence Officer in the Navy, where his dear friend Chuck Turner introduced him to the Book of Mormon, one of the great loves of his life. He returned to earn an MA from Stanford University and a PhD from New York University in American Literature. He married the greatest love of his life, Nancy Moebus, on September 12, 1959 in their hometown of Garrison-on-Hudson, New York. The pair left almost immediately for Provo, Utah so Dusty could teach English and Book of Mormon at BYU, followed by appointments at Vassar, Pine Manor Junior College, and finally as headmaster of the Spence School for Girls in New York City.

SANDY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO