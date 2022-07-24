Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NHL Players Past and Present: From Candace Cameron Bure to Erin Andrews

Power plays! Candace Cameron Bure , Erin Andrews and more celebrities found love with professional hockey players .

The Full House alum was introduced to now-husband Valeri Bure at a charity hockey game by costar Dave Coulier . The twosome wed in 1996, and the Hallmark actress is still head over heels in love.

"He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality," she gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. "He's just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He's so supportive of me and our children."

The couple share three children : daughter Natasha and sons Maksim and Lev. Though their relationship is solid, Cameron Bure has been candid about facing highs and lows with the retired athlete.

"Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there's always going to be tough times," she told Us in 2018. "There's no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. ... You just hang in there and stick with it."

Andrews, for her part, has also faced challenges in her romance with now-husband Jarret Stoll . "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring," the sports journalist told Redbook magazine in September 2015 when asked whether she and Stoll would spend the rest of their lives together. "We're brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser. You don't know what is going to bring you happiness."

Earlier that year, the Canada native was arrested for suspicion of cocaine and ecstasy possession. He cut a plea deal after the incident and signed on to create a hockey program for at-risk kids as his community service.

By 2017, the couple had tied the knot at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. Several years later, Andrews opened up about her "tough" IVF journey after undergoing the process for the seventh time.

"There are so many other women who maybe put their careers on the back burner because they don't want to miss out on any opportunities," Andrews explained to Bulletin in August 2021. "It's so common that people are starting families late and put so many other aspects of their lives on hold. ... You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it. That's the crazy part. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they're unsuccessful."

Three months later, Andrews shared words of wisdom for other hopeful parents as she and Stoll continued trying to conceive. "This stinks. Like, it sucks, but I’m here for you," she told Us . "I get it. And I'm struggling just like you too. And you know, you kind of, after a while, start thinking to yourself, 'What's wrong with me, that everybody else has had success?' But not a lot of people do. So that's why I wanted to be open about it."

Scroll down to meet more wives and girlfriends of professional NHL players: