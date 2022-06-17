Expanded Henry Awards nets record 47 nominations for Denver Center

The Colorado Theatre Guild's Henry Awards are back and bigger ... much bigger ... than ever before.

In a calculated effort to spread the bounty around to more member companies, the advocacy group is now splitting most every category into two tiers based on size. That certainly expanded the number of small theater companies that now have a shot at one of the Guild's head-spinning 33 prizes, it also ballooned the number of nominations available to the state's largest theater companies that occupy the comparatively small top tier.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which only presented half a season after returning from the pandemic shutdown, hauled in 47 of the 170 nominations, including 41 for its in-house theater company and six for its cabaret division. That obliterated the previous Henry Awards record of 29 nominations for one company.

In the end, the DCPA nabbed 43 percent of all the nominations it was eligible for. Imagine what it might do with a whole season of shows for judges to chose from.

Trailing a mile or so behind are the Arvada Center, with 15 nominations.

Every year the Henry Awards tends to lift one underdog company out of the pack for one brief, shining year, and this time around it is the Performance Now Theatre Company of Lakewood, which came next with 14 nominations, a tally matched by the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The Town Hall Arts Center was next with nine.

The Henry Awards, started in 2006 but on hiatus since 2020, honor achievements by Colorado Theatre Guild members, which includes most Colorado companies but not notable names like Curious Theatre Company and Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

By far, the most-honored single show of the year is the DCPA Theatre Company's world-premiere homegrown musical " Rattlesnake Kate ," with 16 nominations. That was a contemporary look back at a Colorado pioneer who became briefly famous for surviving a snake migration, with music by former Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek . Among musicals, that was followed by Performance Now's "The Drowsy Chaperone," with 10 nominations. Four musicals followed with six each.

Pekarek's musical, written with Karen Hartman, was not only nominated for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding New Musical, Pekarek was nominated herself as a supporting actress for her performance as Kate Slaughterback's cello-playing horse, Brownie.

Among plays, the DCPA Theatre Company's "In the Upper Room" hauled in 12 nominations, followed by its simultaneous offering of "Choir Boy" with 10. The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's "Guadalupe in the Guest Room" was next with nine.

The Henry Awards long ago split its member companies into tiers for design categories. This is the first year it is also splitting them into tiers for acting – a controversial decision that implies that the quality of an actor's work is somehow impacted by a company's budget. But that will result in more winners, and, presumably more happy Guild members. Tier I remains companies with annual budgets of $500,000 or more, with Tier II anything less. However, the Guild is not splitting the two marquee categories – Outstanding Play and Outstanding Musical – by tiers.

The expansion of the nominee pool will attract a number of smaller member companies to the July 25 party at the Arvada Center , where the winners will be announced. Those include Sasquatch Productions, Cherry Creek Theatre, Firehouse, Theatre Or, Benchmark, the Springs Ensemble Theatre, Ovation West of Evergreen and the Steel City Theatre Company of Pueblo. One company that started up just after the pandemic but already has disbanded is the Forge Light Theatreworks, which earned four nominations for two shows.

Despite the expanded nominations pool, there certainly will be plenty of inevitable seasonal grousing about the sometimes head-scratching distribution of the Henry Award nominations, and how they are determined by a pool of 100 statewide adjudicators. Among the top-notch Colorado companies with a notable lack of representation this year are The Catamounts (1), Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (1), Phamaly Theatre Company (0), BDT Stage (0), Su Teatro (0), Creede Repertory Theatre (0) and the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (0). Because of social-distancing measures and reduced capacities last summer, the routinely snubbed Colorado Shakespeare Festival decided not to accommodate Henry Award adjudicators and so its shows were not eligible.

Three of the season's most widely praised productions – The Arvada Center's "Animal Farm," Benchmark's "Elephant" and the Aurora Fox's "Hundred Days" – received no nominations.

According to the Guild, 140 shows were adjudicated and eligible for awards consideration. Shows had to have opened between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

This year, the Guild is reviving a tradition from the former Denver Post Ovation Awards by creating a category specifically for outstanding performers under age 18. That allowed for the only two nominations of the year for the Aurora Fox, one of Colorado's most active producing companies.

Note: the following list reflects several revisions and corrections announced by the Colorado Theatre Guild since the nominations were first released on Friday.

2021-22 Henry Award nominations*

Outstanding Production of a Play

"The Liar," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Geoffrey Kent"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin“In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Gregg T. Daniel"Choir Boy," DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Jamil Jude"The Crucible," Miners Alley Playhouse, Directed by Len Matheo"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage Theatre, Directed by Bernie Cardell

Outstanding Production of a Musical

"Kinky Boots," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Rod A. Lansberry, Musical Direction by Christopher D. Littlefield"Rattlesnake Kate," DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman, Musical Direction by Angela Steiner"The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance now Theatre Company, Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree, Musical Direction by Eric Weinstein"Rock of Ages," Theatre Aspen, Directed by Hunter Foster, Musical Direction by Lee Eric Alsford"Once on This Island," Town Hall Arts Center, Directed by Betty Hart, Musical Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Outstanding Direction of a Play

James Bruenger-Arreguin, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeBernie Cardell, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage TheatreGregg T. Daniel, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyJamil Jude, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanyLen Matheo, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Coleman, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyJoel Ferrell, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA CabaretBetty Hart, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts CenterRod A. Lansberry, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesBob Wells, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts Center

Outstanding Musical Direction

Donna Debreceni, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts CenterMark G. Meadows, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanyLee Ann Scherlong, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts CenterAngela Steiner, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyEric Weinstein, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play Tier 1

Darren Hayes, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanySammie Joe Kinnett, “Witch,” Theatreworks Colorado SpringsJihad Milhelm, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley PlayhouseJon Hudson Odom, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre CompanyColton Pratt, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Outstanding Actor in a Play Tier 2

David Austin-Groen, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & CompanyShane Delavan, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater CompanyJacob Dresch, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreSam Gilstrap, “Land of Milk and Honey,” The CatamountsDamon Guerrasio, “Meteor Shower,” Benchmark TheatrePeter Trinh, “You Will Get Sick,” Benchmark Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Play Tier 1

Anastasia Davidson, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley PlayhouseLynnette R. Freeman, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeKelly McAndrew, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre CompanyElise Santora, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeKelly Uhlenhopp, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Play Tier 2

Amalia Adiv, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater CompanyLatifah Johnson, “Flyin’ West,” 5280 Artist Co-Op and Firehouse Theater CompanyLee Massaro, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre OrMartha Harmon Pardee, "Ann," Cherry Creek TheatreEdith Weiss, “You Will Get Sick,” Benchmark Theatre

Outstanding Actor in a Musical Tier 1

Brett Ambler, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA CabaretJP Coletta, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesDavid Kaverman, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesNnamdi Nwankwo, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts CenterCarter Edward Smith, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts CenterEsteban Suero, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Actor in a Musical Tier 2

Brian Adams, “The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes” Forge Light TheatreworksBernie Cardell, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyChase Conlin, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsBen Hilzer, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsJesse McFarland, “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,” Steel City Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical Tier 1

Giuliana Augello, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre AspenLeana Rae Concepcion, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyAndrea Frierson, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyValerie Igoe, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA CabaretAlyse Alan Louise, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical Tier 2

Abigail Kochevar, “Lizzie,” Forge Light TheatreworksCarolyn Lohr, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyEmma Maxfield, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJennasea Pearce, “Lizzie,” Forge Light TheatreworksColby Reisinger, “Nunsense,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 1

Topher Embrey, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesMatthew Hancock, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyRick Long, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Vintage TheatreMiguel Nuñez, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeLevy Lee Simon, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyPeter Van Wagner, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanyKyle Ward, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 2

Brian Colonna, <3 Richard,” Buntport TheaterErik Edborg, “<3 Richard,” Buntport TheaterSeth Palmer Harris, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreAkolotu Moeloa, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & CompanyAustin Lazek, “Jest a Second!,” Cherry Creek TheatreMatt Radcliffe, “Life Sucks,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 1

Yvette Monique Clark, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyKristina Fountaine, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesLilli Hokama, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeRebecca Myers, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeChavez Ravine, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 2

Shannon Altner, “Our American Cousin: A nation divided,” Benchmark TheatreJessica Emerling Crow, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & CompanyLauren Dennis, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreMelissa Hoffman, “Life Sucks,” Springs Ensemble TheatreErin Rollman, "<3 Richard,” Buntport TheaterRachel Turner, “Jest a Second!,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 1

Matthew Bryan Feld, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyIsaac Huerta, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyBen Liebert, “Chicago,” Theatre AspenCharlie Schmidt, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts CenterAaron Vega, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 2

Patrick Brownson, “The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes” Forge LightTheatreworksWes Munsil, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJeffrey Parker, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJeffrey Parker, “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” Cherry Creek TheatreAndy Sievers, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 1

Jada Simone Clark, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyJennifer DeDominici, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeNeyla Pekarek, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyReagan Rees, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre AspenMegan Van De Hey, “Elf – The Musical,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 2

Nancy Begley, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJennifer DeDominici, “Carousel,” Central City OperaLindsey Kinney, “The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes” Forge Light TheatreworksLindsey Kinney, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsColby Reisinger, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

"Kinky Boots," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities"The Liar," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College"Choir Boy," DCPA Theatre Company“In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography

Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, “Elf – The Musical,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesKitty Skillman Hilsabeck, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesDominique Kelley, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyAbbey O’Brien, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre AspenChristopher Page-Sanders, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts Center

Outstanding New Play or Musical

“You Will Get Sick,” by Noah Diaz, Directed by Christy Montour-Larson, Benchmark Theatre<3 Richard,” Directed by ensemble, Buntport Theater“Fourteen Funerals,” by Eric Pfeffinger, Directed by Rebecca Remaly, Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado“In the Upper Room,” by Beaufield Berry, Directed by Gregg T. Daniel, DCPA Theatre Company"Rattlesnake Kate," by Neyla Pekarek and Karen Hartman, Directed by Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1

Trevor Bowen, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanyAngela Calin, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyKevin Copenhagen, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesMeghan Anderson Doyle, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA CabaretAzalea Fairley, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeNicole Watts, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2

Rachel Finley, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater CompanyRachel Finley, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre OrNikki Harrison, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJessie Page, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsRebecca Spafford, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1

Elizabeth Harper, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre CompanyCharles R. MacLeod, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyCharles R. MacLeod, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA CabaretNita Mendoza, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeJeanette Yew, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2

Seth Allison, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsRiley Goosen, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreBrett Maughan, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyGrant Putney, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & CompanySteve Tangedal, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre Or

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1

Tony Cisek, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre CompanyEfren Delgadillo Jr., “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyTanya Orellana, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeLisa Orzolek, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre CompanyKlara Zieglerova, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2

Andrew Bates, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre CompanyJames Brookman, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & CompanyEnsemble, <3 Richard,” Buntport Theater DCPA Theatre CompanyKelsey Colwell, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreJay Louden and Jeffrey Jesmer, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater Company

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1

Jason Ducat, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesJeff Gardner, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre CompanyGary Grundei, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley PlayhouseJonathan Taylor, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado CollegeKen Travis, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2

Jason Ducat, “You Will Get Sick,” Benchmark TheatreRiley Goosen, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage TheatreTanner Kelly, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch ProductionsRick Reid and Max Silverman, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre OrMax Silverman, “Steel Magnolias,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Youth Performer

Rylee Armstrong, “Fun Home,” Steel City Theatre CompanyEvan Duncan, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts CenterHazel Kachline, “Fiddler on the Roof,” Ovation WestMacaelle “Mac” Vasquez, “A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant,” Aurora Fox Arts CenterNathaniel Waite-Lutz, “A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant,” Aurora Fox Arts Center