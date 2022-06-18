ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Random Facts I Am Willing To Bet Money You Did Not Know

By Crystal Ro
 4 days ago

It's a great big world out there, and that means there's a lot of random, everyday things you DEFINITELY don't know about.

So, here's a fun little look at some recent examples of random facts I bet you didn't know...

1. Like, did you know that some McDonald's in Paris (and maybe beyond?!) use reusable containers?

reusable McDonald's containers in Paris [OC] from mildlyinteresting

2. And did you know that in Nepal (and maybe other countries) the Pringles man has different expressions on the cans?

In Nepal the Pringles mascot has different facial expressions depending on the flavor. from mildlyinteresting

3. Did you know that Fanta looks WILDLY different in the US vs UK?

USA Fanta vs UK Fanta from mildlyinteresting

4. Okay, but did you know that this is what a yearbook looks like in a school for people who are blind?

3D Yearbook. Names written and in braille. Georgia Academy for the Blind from mildlyinteresting

5. Did you know that many sodas in Mexico are labeled as "not for children"?

Mexican government puts warnings on high sugar and caffeine products with the warning “not for children” from mildlyinteresting

6. Did you know blue stop signs actually exist?

Blue stop sign in Hawai’i from mildlyinteresting

7. Did you know that in Peru (and other football/soccer-loving countries) you can find remotes with a specific soccer button?

TV remote in Peru has a button for soccer. from mildlyinteresting

8. Did you know people actually make PIZZA in active volcano complexes? (Why not, right?)

This guy makes pizza using volcanic vents on the Volcán de Pacaya in Guatemala from mildlyinteresting

9. Did you know chickens can lay eggs that are not just white or brown but also green?

The variety of colors in the eggs my friend’s chickens laid from mildlyinteresting

10. Did you know that pink grasshoppers are a thing that actually exists?

I found a pink grasshopper from mildlyinteresting

11. Or that dragonflies can grow to be HUMONGOUS?

This pretty large dragonfly we found from mildlyinteresting

12. Did you know that Tokyo Disneyland still has a designated smoking area?

This line to the smoking section at Disneyland from mildlyinteresting

(Disney banned smoking and vaping at their theme parks in California and Florida back in 2019 , FWIW.)

13. And did you know that this (on the left) is what a plant will eventually look like if you dump cigarettes on it?

these same type of trees, except one has cigarette butts as mulch from mildlyinteresting

14. Did you know comedy actor Dr. Ken Jeong still practiced at a hospital as late as 2015?

Ken Jeong was a physician at the hospital I work at from mildlyinteresting

In case you're wondering, though, he doesn't practice anymore but he is still licensed in California.

15. Did you know medical staff will sometimes literally just use spoons to collect specimens during surgery?

Sterile spoon used for specimen collection during surgery. from mildlyinteresting

16. Did you know some pet shops will not sell bunnies during Easter because people often carelessly buy/adopt them as gifts (that end up being returned) for the holiday?

This pet shop don’t sell bunnies at Easter from mildlyinteresting

17. Did you know some dog toys have this funny and relatable message inside?

This message stamped on the squeaker inside the stuffed animal my dog just destroyed from mildlyinteresting

18. Did you know the longest hallway in America is 907 feet long and is in Boca Raton Innovation Campus?

I work in the building with the longest hallway in America from mildlyinteresting

For comparison's sake, as noted in the photo above, the Statue of Liberty is only 305 feet tall, the Gateway Arch 630 feet tall, and the Golden Gate Bridge, 746 feet tall.

19. Did you know that Costco's hot dog combo has been the same price, $1.50, since 1984 ?

20. And did you know this is what the backside of soda dispensers in restaurants look like?

The other side of a fast food soda fountain from mildlyinteresting

21. Did you know many libraries will actually rent out cake pans? (A genius idea, IMO.)

My local library loans out cake pans. from mildlyinteresting

22. Did you know 9gigs cost over $4,000 almost 20 years ago?

In 1994, I paid $4060 for a 9 gig drive from mildlyinteresting

23. And finally, did you know you can set your iPhone to take screenshots by tapping on the back? (It's true, I just tested it!)

You can enable this cool feature under your settings and enable "back tap" on your phone to do it!

H/T: r/mildlyinteresting .

