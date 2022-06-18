ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Salem Celebrates Independence Day 2022

By Rick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll is pleased to announce that Salem will hold its Independence Day celebration at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Wharf on Saturday, July 2nd. “It has been two years since Salem has really been able to celebrate the 4th of July, so I...

NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
universalhub.com

Mouse-sized stores sprout in Boston

Anonymouse, a Swedish artists' group that specializes in creating mouse-sized buildings and then hiding them in Swedish cities, has brought its work to Boston and erected some tiny structures here. So, we've made it across the pond, and where else to lay anchor than in the promised land of Moussachusetts....
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
WHAV

Top New England Cider Makers at Haverhill’s CiderFeast New England This Thursday

The second annual CiderFeast New England is set for this Thursday in downtown Haverhill with more than a dozen of the top New England cider makers participating. CiderFeast New England is the brainchild of Jimmy Carbone, who grew up in Haverhill, started hosting Cider Week NY events at his New York City beer bar in 2011 and annually hosts CiderFeast events as part of Cider Week. He said Steve Wood of Farnum Hill Ciders, of Lebanon, N.H., and Eleanor Leger of Eden Ciders of Newport, Vt., encouraged him for 10 years to bring a similar June cider happening here.
HAVERHILL, MA
CNHI

O'Shea Mansion project ahead of schedule

PEABODY — Construction has been underway at the old O’Shea Mansion in Peabody since December, but the project’s progress — and the potential it brings to downtown — is finally showing. Crews were seen sanding paint off of the building’s exterior walls and installing a...
PEABODY, MA
5 things to do when visiting Sandwich

Check out a historic home, restaurants on the water, glass blowing, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Marion ‘Dangerous’ Dog Set to Be Euthanized

MARION — A couple in Marion has not yet appealed an order to have their dog euthanized after she attacked another dog, according to Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. McGrail confirmed that as of Monday morning, David and Jennifer MacDonald of Spring Street have not appealed the June 14 order to have their dog Stella humanely put down.
MARION, MA
msonewsports.com

Newburyport: Gillis Memorial Draw Bridge Closure – 6/21; Ferry Road Detour 6/21/22

Message from MassDOT – Gillis Memorial Draw Bridge Closure. Mariners are advised that The Gillis Memorial Drawbridge over the Merrimack River Rte. 1 between Newburyport and Salisbury will be unable to open for vessel traffic from Tuesday June 21st, 2022 through Wednesday June 22nd, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day to complete structural repairs to the bascule span. The bridge will open from 7 p.m. on June 21, 2022 to 7 a.m. on June 22, 2022 on its regular summer schedule. During the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. work period, on scene equipment will consist of two 30’x 60’ barges with man lifts moored on one side of the channel leaving one side available to vessel traffic able to transit without a bridge opening. All equipment will be moved outside of the navigable channel outside of scheduled work hours. Questions may be directed to Chris Leahy or Eli Demissie Mass DOT Highway Division at (617)892-3643 or (781)570-6051. On scene patrol vessel may be contacted via VHF-FM CH 16/13. Mariners are urged to transit with caution operating at headway speed no wake.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

