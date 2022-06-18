Newburyport Path to Net Zero: Talk on June 22nd

Message from MassDOT – Gillis Memorial Draw Bridge Closure. Mariners are advised that The Gillis Memorial Drawbridge over the Merrimack River Rte. 1 between Newburyport and Salisbury will be unable to open for vessel traffic from Tuesday June 21st, 2022 through Wednesday June 22nd, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day to complete structural repairs to the bascule span. The bridge will open from 7 p.m. on June 21, 2022 to 7 a.m. on June 22, 2022 on its regular summer schedule. During the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. work period, on scene equipment will consist of two 30’x 60’ barges with man lifts moored on one side of the channel leaving one side available to vessel traffic able to transit without a bridge opening. All equipment will be moved outside of the navigable channel outside of scheduled work hours. Questions may be directed to Chris Leahy or Eli Demissie Mass DOT Highway Division at (617)892-3643 or (781)570-6051. On scene patrol vessel may be contacted via VHF-FM CH 16/13. Mariners are urged to transit with caution operating at headway speed no wake.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO