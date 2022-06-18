ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Newburyport Path to Net Zero: Talk on June 22nd

By Rick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday June 22 at 7 pm, Molly Ettenborough, the City’s Recycling and Energy Manager, and Mike Strauss, Chair of the Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee (EAC) will speak on green-house gas...

NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Business
DANVERS MOVES TO LEVEL 4 WATER RESTRICTIONS

The Town of Danvers announces a change in outdoor water restrictions to Level 4 on July 21, 2022, due to low flow in the Ipswich River. Level 4 drought conditions allow outdoor lawn & garden watering with sprinklers and/or irrigation systems on Tuesday and Saturday ONLY, from 7:00PM to 10:00PM. Hand watering (hand held hoses with nozzles and watering cans) is allowed anytime. Car washing is also allowed. For additional information about the levels of water restrictions, please visit, https://www.danversma.gov/departments/water-sewer-divisions/.
DANVERS, MA
Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
Newburyport: Gillis Memorial Draw Bridge Closure – 6/21; Ferry Road Detour 6/21/22

Message from MassDOT – Gillis Memorial Draw Bridge Closure. Mariners are advised that The Gillis Memorial Drawbridge over the Merrimack River Rte. 1 between Newburyport and Salisbury will be unable to open for vessel traffic from Tuesday June 21st, 2022 through Wednesday June 22nd, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day to complete structural repairs to the bascule span. The bridge will open from 7 p.m. on June 21, 2022 to 7 a.m. on June 22, 2022 on its regular summer schedule. During the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. work period, on scene equipment will consist of two 30’x 60’ barges with man lifts moored on one side of the channel leaving one side available to vessel traffic able to transit without a bridge opening. All equipment will be moved outside of the navigable channel outside of scheduled work hours. Questions may be directed to Chris Leahy or Eli Demissie Mass DOT Highway Division at (617)892-3643 or (781)570-6051. On scene patrol vessel may be contacted via VHF-FM CH 16/13. Mariners are urged to transit with caution operating at headway speed no wake.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
Raytheon's Exit ‘Lowers the Profile' of Mass., Professor Says

One of the most prominent innovation historians in Boston says there's more than one consequence that will hit Massachusetts when Raytheon Technologies Corp. moves its headquarters to Virginia in the third quarter. Robert Krim, author of Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics — Innovations that Changed the World and an...
BOSTON, MA
Perseverance Allows Expansion of Downtown Haverhill Auto Dealership

A Haverhill car dealer proved the adage “perseverance pays off” when the City Council recently granted Noel Ortega’s request to expand his used car dealership. Welcome Motors has operated since 2017 at 25 Welcome St., with 21 spaces for vehicles to be sold and four additional spaces for customers and employees. In 2019, Ortega purchased an adjacent vacant lot at 63 Pecker St. in hopes of expanding. Attorney Robert D. Harb, now representing Ortega, explained what happened.
HAVERHILL, MA
4 Ways to Cook Corn On the Cob

It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
NASHUA, NH
Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
Estate tax changes appearing more likely in Massachusetts

BOSTON, JUNE 21, 2022…..The odds of estate tax reform appeared to improve Tuesday, and a potential tax relief package could also feature some ideas that haven’t yet been publicly floated, Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday. With inflation high and the state on track for another major revenue...
BOSTON, MA
Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA

