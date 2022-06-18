ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Another Tragedy Involving A Mountain Lion From The Santa Monica Mountains

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo of P-54 approaching a trail camera courtesy NPS) Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation area and the National Park Service said that another mountain lion has died from being struck by a vehicle. P-54 was found Friday morning on...

Santa Clarita Radio

Community Pool Drowning In Santa Clarita Prompts Emergency Response

A drowning occurred in a Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway

A Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
kcrw.com

How LA cemeteries avoid browning grass amid drought restrictions

New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

Free Fishing Day: Fish license-free in California on July 2

LOS ANGELES - Get ready, anglers, the state of California is offering a license-free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year, the second will be held on Saturday, September 3. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

La Puente : Best Places to visit in La Puente, CA

California’s La Puente is a large city that is well-known for its walnut groves and fruit. Although this city is not on everyone’s bucket lists, there are plenty of fun activities for all ages. La Puente is a great place to go if you are looking for outdoor...
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

McBean Parkway To Be Closed Next Week For Construction

McBean Parkway is scheduled to be closed next week during the overnight hours, due to a new gas line being installed. McBean Parkway is scheduled to be closed starting Monday, June 27, 2022 due to a new gas pipe installation on the northside of Magic Mountain Parkway from Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive to Fairways Drive, which is expected to require the closure on McBean from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

One Killed in Fiery Crash | Newbury Park

06.19.2022 | 2:57 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Fire and Sheriff Departments responded to a single vehicle into a tree on fire on Wendy Dr and Peppermint St. When crews arrived on scene, they found the vehicle fully-engulfed with a solo occupant inside. The solo occupant was...
kvta.com

One Person Dead In A Fiery Fatal Crash In Thousand Oaks

For the second time in as many days, traffic investigators in Thousand Oaks are determining the cause of a fiery fatal crash in that city. The latest happened shortly before 2 AM Tuesday. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that a sedan was traveling northbound on Westlake Boulevard north of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Foothill Gold Line project reaches construction milestone

Last Friday at Rhodes Park in San Dimas, California state senators, stat assembly members and representatives at both the city and county level, along with members of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, Metro, and Metrolink board, gathered for a event to announce the 9.1-mile stretch of the project from Glendora to Pomona had reached 50% construction completion.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Crash Sends Vehicle Into Embankment

Two people were hospitalized Saturday following a traffic collision off of Highway 126 in Valencia, which resulted in a car landing upside down in an embankment. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia, according to supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

