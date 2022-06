Netflix has kept details on The Witcher Season 3 under tight wraps, but a number of leaks have emerged from the set of the show over the last few weeks. According to reporting from Redanian Intelligence, actor Stuart Thompson has been cast in the role of Fabio Sachs. Fabio appeared in the Witcher novel Time of Contempt, where he gives Ciri a tour of the city Gors Velen. When a Wyvern attacks, Ciri is forced to use her skills with the sword to defend herself. It's an exciting moment from the novel, and the scene was loosely adapted with Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

