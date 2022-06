Louisville Football got historic news today with the announcement of Rueben Owens’ commitment to the 2023 class. Owens is a 5-star running back and he would become the second-highest rated signee in the history of the program per 247’s All-Time Commits page. Louisville now has the top-ranked running back in the country as the crown jewel of the best recruiting class in the history of the program.

