Camden County, MO

Freedom Ridge Low Water Crossing Remains A Headache For Camden County

By Reporter John Rogger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Camden County are hoping to tackle, what has become, a chronic problem when it comes to the Freedom Ridge low water crossing. The crossing at the...

lakeexpo.com

Driver Alert! Road Resurfacing Begins This Week On Highway 54 Though Osage Beach

Road resurfacing is set to begin this week on Route 54 through Osage Beach according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach, starting early next week. The work includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to East of Osage Parkway. MoDOT says that both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Lake of the Ozarks

Gas prices on land and on the water are slowly starting to come down. Area marinas are reporting that recent gas delivery prices have lowered slightly, and they’re trying to…. Former Lake Realtor To Have One Of Two Criminal Cases Heard Wednesday. One of two criminal cases against a...
CAMDENTON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Warrensburg Man Injured In Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

A Warrensburg man is seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident along Route-W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday afternoon when 25-year-old Sagan Guillory failed to negotiate a curve sending the bike off the road where it overturned ejecting Guillory.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KYTV

Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges. Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong. ”In June of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon. Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Recovering From Crash In Benton County

Two people are recovering following a crash in Benton County over the weekend. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened on Saturday on US 65 just south of Warsaw. Investigators say that 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever was turning onto the highway from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Dallas County. Kurt Jones, 44, of Elkland, died in the crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators responded to Benton Branch Road east of Buffalo. They say Jones lost control of his ATV and...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County

Maries Co., Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol reports Brian D. Bowser, 63, of Dixon, MO, hit a deer when he was traveling Westbound on Highway W near Dixon. According to the report Bowser was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit the deer. After impact, troopers say Bowser traveled The post One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Woman Faces Numerous Charges Following HWP Arrest

A Lebanon woman faces several charges after being picked up Monday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County. The highway patrol indicates 56-year-old Jean Canape is accused of DWI-prior offender, resisting arrest, C&I driving with a crash, leaving the scene of an accident and not having insurance.
LEBANON, MO
UPI News

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail. Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his...
KRMS Radio

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Two more lake area residents are added to the highway patrol’s missing persons clearinghouse. 35-year-old Tanner Elmore, of Camdenton, was added to the clearinghouse after being reported as missing out of Camden County since June 7th while 16-year-old Ozzie Davis, of Warsaw, was reported as missing out of Benton County since earlier this week, on Monday.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

