Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Open: Trackman Files

By PBR Alabama Staff
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Open was held on Wednesday, June 15th at Hoover High School in Hoover, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion...

Birmingham Open: Vizual Edge Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Open was held on Wednesday, June 15th at Hoover High School in Hoover, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
Top Prospect Games (Upperclass): Preview

The Top Prospect Games (Upperclass) will be held this Tuesday, June 21st at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL. Many of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 & 2024 in the state of Alabama will be in attendance looking to continue to make a name for themselves at an event that has proven to be a springboard for players looking to represent Team Alabama at the PBR Future Games.
OXFORD, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Star Returns to T-Town

While summertime may be the slowest part of the year for any football fan, there is still plenty going on with your favorite programs. Summer is the perfect opportunity for official visits and camps, both of which the Crimson Tide has been involved with heavily this offseason. Recently, Alabama hosted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Miss Alabama celebrates 100 years

The Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary at the end of June. The milestone actually occurred in 2021 but due to COVID-19 limitations, the celebration is taking place this year. Forty candidates from around the state are scheduled to arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and […]
ANNISTON, AL
Happy 104th birthday, Ms. Pauline!

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A big birthday celebration for a Trussville woman who turned 104, and the party even included an Elvis serenade. Friends and family celebrated Ms. Pauline Edgar on her 104th birthday Monday, June 20, 2022, at Legacy Ridge assisted living in Trussville. Edgar has lived at Legacy...
The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
Alabama Man Dies After Interstate Wreck in Greene County Tuesday

An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
Shelby man killed in morning crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another person injured, after two vehicles crashed on the interstate in Greene County. The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Interstate 59/20, about three miles north of Eutaw. The state troopers stated that Seth...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Leeds PD seeks help identifying individual

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual. “We appreciate all the community’s help,” Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said in a previous interview. “They help us a lot. Most of our cases are closed because of community involvement.” Anyone with information […]
LEEDS, AL

