An ordinance to create a “Route 23 Cannabis Establishment Overlay Zone” will be considered for adoption by the Township of West Milford Council at its July 13 meeting in the municipal building meeting room. During a June 14 council workshop discussion, Councilman Michael Chazukow said he is not happy about adopting this ordinance that strictly affects cannabis businesses while those with liquor licenses do not have the same restrictions. He does not support passage of the proposed ordinance. There will be a public hearing at the meeting prior to the council vote.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO