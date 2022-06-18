Brauhaus Schmitz presents Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival in Philly

Jamie Adler of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 114 Doral Drive in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. AVAILABLE! First floor Primary Bedroom in this beautiful lovingly maintained custom built home overlooking the golf course in the Village Of Doral in Blue Bell Country Club not often for sale can now be your next home. Enter the front door into the two story foyer and take notice of the hard wood floors through out the main floor. Double french doors open up to the cozy den/office tucked off to the side of the house with a powder room adjacent . The dining room with molding and a mirrored wall with a glamorous chandelier flows right into the two story great room that portrays a custom wall unit along with a gas fireplace surrounded but a wood mantle and large windows from floor to ceiling. Double doors off the great room lead into the large primary suite with a cathedral ceiling that provides a big walk in custom fitted closet and a luxurious bathroom offering a soaking tub along with a shower stall and double vanity. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, sub zero refrigerator, double stainless steel Jen Air oven, plenty of cabinets, tiled back splash, expanded counter for dining plus a breakfast room with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light from the windows and the slider that leads outside to the expansive deck over looking the 4th green of the golf course. Rounding out the main floor is the laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs there are three generous size bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub shower and a loft area over looking the great room. The finished basement provides additional entertaining space along with plenty of room for storage and closet space in the cedar closet. NEW ROOF and NEWER Water heater are added bonuses of this fabulous home. All the natural light and the may other upgrades make this home a MUST SEE!! The community center with pool, tennis courts & gym are some of the added benefits of living in the Country Club community. Conveniently located near public transportation, excellent restaurants and shopping as well as being located in the highly rated Wissahickon school district. Schedule your tour today!!

BLUE BELL, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO