Philadelphia, PA

Brauhaus Schmitz presents Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival in Philly

 4 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Prost! Brauhaus Schmitz presents Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival on South Street on Saturday, June 25th, from 11:00am to 7:00pm. The city's award-winning German restaurant will take over the entire 700 block of South Street for a full day of family fun that includes the region's largest...

