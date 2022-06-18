Brauhaus Schmitz presents Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival in Philly
New Jersey Stage
4 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Prost! Brauhaus Schmitz presents Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival on South Street on Saturday, June 25th, from 11:00am to 7:00pm. The city's award-winning German restaurant will take over the entire 700 block of South Street for a full day of family fun that includes the region's largest...
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great options for brunch in Center City, Philadelphia. Where to Eat Breakfast in Center City Philadelphia. Are you looking for a homestyle Pennsylvania Dutch breakfast in Center City, Philadelphia? Look no further than the Pennsylvania Dutch counter at Reading Terminal Market. These delicious, home-cooked meals are served daily. You can also try their Dutch-inspired menu at Reading Station Market. There, you'll find more breakfast options than you could imagine. And, with their breakfast specials, you can even order your meal to-go.
Wanna view Philadelphia from more than 100 feet in the sky? Check out the city's new Ferris wheel!. Meet The Oval. Where there's a 108-foot Ferris wheel newly erected in Philly. How cool is this? On one side, you get the most amazing sight of the Art Museum. Turn your...
The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society made the announcement on Monday morning. The show will take place from March 4 to March 12. The show had been held outdoors the last two year at FDR Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
COLLEGEVILLE PA – The “Bachelor Boys Band,” performing musical favorites that cover country, rock, and Motown funk, is the featured performer scheduled to appear Thursday (June 23, 2022) from 7-9 p.m. in the second installment of the borough summer concert series. The venue will be Community Park, at the corner of Park and West 3rd Avenue.
The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square is a celebration of light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures, created using traditional Chinese methods. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with an all-new...
Rick Olivieri at Reading Terminal Market in 2008.Image via Laurence Kesterson, The Philadelphia Inquirer . Rick Olivieri, the grandson of cheesesteak inventor Pat Olivieri and former owner of Rick’s Steaks at Reading Terminal Market, died June 12 at his Drexel Hill home, writes Michael Kelein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A Doylestown fixture, Richard “Big Richie” Wylie, will be behind the bar at Finney’s Pub no more. Jeff Warner chronicled the loss in the Doylestown Patch. Wylie was taken in a traffic accident late last week. He leaves behind a 39-year career as barkeep. His talent at...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike.
Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.
“The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
If you're looking to drink beer in the Philly area this summer, you may want to stock up right now. Workers at three of the area's largest beer distributors have gone on strike, and experts are warning that the strike may have a HUGE effect on your plans to drink alcohol this summer.
- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
Jamie Adler of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 114 Doral Drive in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. AVAILABLE! First floor Primary Bedroom in this beautiful lovingly maintained custom built home overlooking the golf course in the Village Of Doral in Blue Bell Country Club not often for sale can now be your next home. Enter the front door into the two story foyer and take notice of the hard wood floors through out the main floor. Double french doors open up to the cozy den/office tucked off to the side of the house with a powder room adjacent . The dining room with molding and a mirrored wall with a glamorous chandelier flows right into the two story great room that portrays a custom wall unit along with a gas fireplace surrounded but a wood mantle and large windows from floor to ceiling. Double doors off the great room lead into the large primary suite with a cathedral ceiling that provides a big walk in custom fitted closet and a luxurious bathroom offering a soaking tub along with a shower stall and double vanity. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, sub zero refrigerator, double stainless steel Jen Air oven, plenty of cabinets, tiled back splash, expanded counter for dining plus a breakfast room with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light from the windows and the slider that leads outside to the expansive deck over looking the 4th green of the golf course. Rounding out the main floor is the laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs there are three generous size bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub shower and a loft area over looking the great room. The finished basement provides additional entertaining space along with plenty of room for storage and closet space in the cedar closet. NEW ROOF and NEWER Water heater are added bonuses of this fabulous home. All the natural light and the may other upgrades make this home a MUST SEE!! The community center with pool, tennis courts & gym are some of the added benefits of living in the Country Club community. Conveniently located near public transportation, excellent restaurants and shopping as well as being located in the highly rated Wissahickon school district. Schedule your tour today!!
The Midway rides at the St. Anthony’s Italian Festival will not be operating on Sunday according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page. The post has generated hundreds of comments. Some of the comments are from some that are upset that they prepaid for the rides and others are asking why the rides will be closed.
Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
Whitemarsh Township has released a list of upcoming fireworks shows in the area that take place between June 25th and July 1st. All of these shows are private. In addition, The Ambler Kiwanis Club is holding its Independence Day fireworks on Friday, July 1st. This is a public event. This...
Since their opening in the fall of 2018, Doylestown Beer Authority owners, Chris Kuttler and Mark Shankweiler, have been offering customers a warm and friendly shopping experience that is second to none. Doylestown Beer Authority provides a wide selection of a variety of different beers that will be sure to please everyone from the casual beer drinker to the connoisseur. The staff at DBA is extremely knowledgeable and eager to get to know you and your beer tastes so that they can recommend the perfect selection at the best value.
An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
If the strike continues for more than a week, experts say consumers will likely see an impact on the major national brands. The three companies distribute popular beers including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The New Jersey State Museum (NJSM) presents the 2022 New Jersey Arts Annual: Reemergence. New Jersey is home to a diverse and robust artistic community; the New Jersey Arts Annual exhibition highlights the work of visual artists and craftspeople from around the state. The New Jersey Arts Annual: Reemergence exhibition is on view from June 25, 2022 through April 30, 2023.
Comments / 0