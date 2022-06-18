ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, CO

2,000-acre fire burning at Army facility south of Otero County

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
 4 days ago
The Black Hills Fire at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (Provided by the Otero County Sheriff's Office) 

A 2,000-acre wildfire is burning at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility located in Model, Colorado, officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Officials first posted about the fire, named the Black Hills Fire, in tweet sent just before 7:20 p.m. The fire was burning seven miles south of Otero County, the tweet read.

Just after 9 p.m., officials said the Black Hills Fire was 2,000 acres.

