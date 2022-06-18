MODOT Expects To Tackle More Roadway Next Week For Miller County

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO