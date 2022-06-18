ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

MODOT Expects To Tackle More Roadway Next Week For Miller County

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore roadwork along U.S. 54 is expected to begin next week in Miller County. Among the...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Appeals court rejects challenge in Boone County deadly snowplow crash lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri court rejected Tuesday an appeal in a lawsuit involving a Boone County snowplow crash that killed a Moberly man. The lawsuit was brought by Bethany Kelly against Boone County and snowplow driver Brandon Wainman over the death of her father, Mark Swindell. Swindell was killed when he was driving on The post Appeals court rejects challenge in Boone County deadly snowplow crash lawsuit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Driver Alert! Road Resurfacing Begins This Week On Highway 54 Though Osage Beach

Road resurfacing is set to begin this week on Route 54 through Osage Beach according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach, starting early next week. The work includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to East of Osage Parkway. MoDOT says that both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake of the Ozarks

Gas prices on land and on the water are slowly starting to come down. Area marinas are reporting that recent gas delivery prices have lowered slightly, and they’re trying to…. Former Lake Realtor To Have One Of Two Criminal Cases Heard Wednesday. One of two criminal cases against a...
CAMDENTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Warrensburg Man Injured In Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

A Warrensburg man is seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident along Route-W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday afternoon when 25-year-old Sagan Guillory failed to negotiate a curve sending the bike off the road where it overturned ejecting Guillory.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon. Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges. Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong. ”In June of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Recovering From Crash In Benton County

Two people are recovering following a crash in Benton County over the weekend. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened on Saturday on US 65 just south of Warsaw. Investigators say that 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever was turning onto the highway from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Dallas County. Kurt Jones, 44, of Elkland, died in the crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators responded to Benton Branch Road east of Buffalo. They say Jones lost control of his ATV and...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

