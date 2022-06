Will Zalatoris came up just short of winning his first major at the US Open on Sunday, but he showed a great deal of class in defeat. Zalatoris missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Had he converted, he and winner Matt Fitzpatrick would have gone into a playoff. The putt was well struck but rolled just over the left edge of the cup. Zalatoris was in disbelief.

