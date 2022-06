Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open with a gutsy final round performance and Rory McIlroy was one of the first to congratulate him off the 18th green. On Sunday at the US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick was everything he needed to be in order for him to become a major champion for the first time and to win for the first time stateside. The Englishman was patient, precise and unfazed throughout his round. And it paid off.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO