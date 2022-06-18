Artist Talk with Gretchen Dorian

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Celebrating the stories & meaning found in abstract expressionism. Sculptor Maureen Gray allows line, form & curve to tell the story in steel & stone. Painter Daniel Heron blends color, texture & form to express himself on canvas. An outdoor reception will be held on Sat., June 18 from 3-5pm. Works will be on display in the Cottage Gallery through July 9. Open 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
