Lewes, DE

Ann Loraine O'Neill, active church member

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Loraine (Hughes) O'Neill of Lewes, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. O'Neill; and her four children, Mary L. O'Neill-Wood (Joshua Wood), Timothy J. O'Neill and Kathleen O'Neill, all of Silver Spring, and Margaret M....

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Kristie Lynn Hottle-Kirkpatrick, had vibrant personality

Kristie Lynn Hottle-Kirkpatrick, 52, of Dagsboro, formally of Bladensburg, Md., passed away suddenly Saturday, June 11, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. She will be remembered for her fun-loving and vibrant personality. Kristie was always the life of the party, especially if it was football nights, she loved her Dallas Cowboys.
BLADENSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes vascular surgeon Carl Barosso

Bayhealth is expanding to meet the local demands for top-notch heart and vascular care in central and southern Delaware. The Bayhealth Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgical Associates practice recently welcomed vascular surgeon Carl Barosso, MD. He will be based in Milford and operate at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Barosso is now accepting new patients.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard Allen Coalition celebrates Juneteenth

This year’s Juneteenth celebration June 18, sponsored by the Richard Allen Coalition in Georgetown, had special meaning times two. First, Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and secondly, the event marked the beginning of a $2.7 million capital campaign to renovate and expand the Richard Allen School, which was a school for African American students dating back to the 1920s.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach seeks Independence Day Parade volunteers

The Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade will begin at noon, Monday, July 4, taking its traditional two-mile route starting at Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway, and processing through downtown Bethany. The 2022 theme is Timeless Bethany. “The town has survived a pandemic, beach erosion and flooding, but remains a favorite...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Millsboro, DE
Washington State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lewes, DE
Obituaries
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Dale Collins Sr., lifelong trucker

Dale Collins Sr., 75, of Milford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, doing what he loved to do, “truck.”. Dale grew up all over lower Delaware, Maryland and Hastings, Fla., from farm to farm, which gave him the desire for trucking. He started his trucking career in 1963 and never looked back. He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1970. The love they shared grew by having three children and so did his trucking business. He was well-known up and down the East Coast for trucking as “Lefty” or “99.” Dale hauled clams for 40 years, anywhere from Massachusetts down to Delaware. You could always find him at Joe B’s or the diners with a cup of coffee and good ole boys’ story to the youngsters. As long as he was hauling, he was making money to provide for his family.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lynn Robert Eisenhauer, devoted father, brother

Lynn Robert Eisenhauer, 65, of Leola, Pa., passed away peacefully in Lewes Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born July 22, 1956, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., the son of the late Robert and Helen (Brown) Eisenhauer. After graduating from Mechanicsburg High School, Lynn earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Bonita Lynne Wilson, lifelong animal lover

Bonita “Bonnie” Lynne Wilson, 75, of Milton passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bonnie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Arthur M. & Ina S. Wilson. She attended the Institute of Notre Dame H.S. and UMBC, and received her master of social work from UMBC.
MILTON, DE
Fiona Wood
Gracie Allen
Person
Kevin Callahan
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/21/22

Volunteers sought for Lewes Juneteenth celebration. The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission will hold a volunteers meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Volunteers are requested for Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, for the Lewes Juneteenth Celebration in George H.P. Smith Park. It is not a requirement...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Bright House Hotel in the late 19th century

Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood wrote an article in the Friday, June 17 edition about Rehoboth historian Paul Lovett’s lecture about the earliest days of Rehoboth Beach. Lovett spoke about the Boardwalk barons, the Mid-Atlantic region’s wealthiest residents who transitioned the town from a Methodist camp into a summer resort destination. Among those mentioned during the lecture was William Bright. Bright, who made his money in Wilmington real estate, opened the Bright House Hotel where Funland is today. At the time, the hotel was considered edgy because there was nightly dancing, an orchestra and billiards. Multiple columns in the local newspaper were critical of what Bright was doing at the hotel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kay Cummings, talented actress, mentor

Kay Cummings of Lewes, and formerly of New York City passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, peacefully with her beloved wife, Ellen McKeon, at her side in Lewes. She was born Dec. 15, 1940, in New York City. Kay attended the preparatory division of the Juilliard School, graduated Phi Beta...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex spends $5 million on land preservation

Sussex County officials have spent more than $5 million over the past few months to purchase more than 150 acres on four parcels of land to be preserved and not developed. The parcels are mostly farmland with some forests. On June 21, county officials announced a series of open-space purchases...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

SOLD - 23256 HORSE ISLAND ROAD - LEWES

SOLD - 23256 HORSE ISLAND ROAD - LEWES. This lovely home was sold to my clients that had been looking for a while. Congratulations to them!. 2021 Iron Valley at the Beach Award for Most Listings. 2021 Iron Valley at the Beach Award for Most Closings. Frank A. Hornstein 302-604-4746...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Dave Wilson to run for re-election

Sen. David L. Wilson filed re-election June 21. In a press release, Wilson said he is seeking re-election to help the constituents of the 18th Senatorial District resolve issues and problems affecting their personal lives and those of their families. He also promises to continue to bring common-sense government to Legislative Hall in Dover.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Uday Jani honored for contributions to concierge medicine

Dr. Uday Jani, founder of Milton-based Shore View Personalized Medical Care, has earned the Editor’s Choice Award for 2022-24 as a Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine from Concierge Medicine Today, the industry’s oldest and most respected trade publication. The uniquely meaningful honor is given every two years...
MILTON, DE

