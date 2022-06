Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.

