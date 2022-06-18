ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Covington women arrested for Petit Larceny

nyspnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 15, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Paula A. Kingdollar, 53 of Covington, NY for...

www.nyspnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Two sentenced for kidnapping of Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three defendants involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to time in prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced today. Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate homicide on Lang Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city. Police were called to Lang Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Andrew Coffey, 34, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times. Police identified Coffey Tuesday night, saying he did not live on Lang […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport women arrested for Criminal Impersonation

On June 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Tiffany J. Crawford, 38 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Impersonation 2nd and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd. On June 17, 2022, Troopers received a complaint of an operator who impersonated the victim on a traffic stop. Subsequent to...
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Rochester woman found with pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

Perry, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Perry. Perry Police stopped Vanessa Lopez, 31, on South Main Street for a traffic violation. Police say she had a suspended license. While searching her vehicle, they say they found approximately three pounds of...
PERRY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batavia Town Court
WHEC TV-10

Man faces weapons charges after Hawley Street standoff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 28-year-old is facing weapons charges after police said he was involved in a standoff at Hawley Street near Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday. Patrick Boyd was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to Monroe County Jail. The Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit.

Van Buren, NY – On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Van Buren for numerous vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Fredy Mmeo, 28, of Buffalo, NY, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle following a pursuit on the Thruway.

Buffalo, NY – On June 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for multiple vehicle and traffic violations but the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, Troopers observed the driver of the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan throw a handgun out the window, before stopping shortly thereafter. The driver of the vehicle, Bryan K. Braswell Jr., 24, of Buffalo, NY, was then taken into custody and transported to SP Buffalo. Additional Troopers responded to the scene and located a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson.
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man arrested in Wayne County during traffic stop

A Henrietta man was arrested following investigation into a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner B. Wiley, 34, of Henrietta for petit larceny. Upon investigation into the traffic stop, deputies determined that Wiley had an outstanding arrest warrant issued...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Canandaigua woman charged after child walked into local business unattended

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman following report of a child left unattended. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Caitlyn Fish, 25, of Canandaigua for endangering the welfare of a child. Fish had failed to adequately supervise a two-year-old child in her care after the child wandered...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1

Middlesex man charged with driving while intoxicated

A Middlesex man was arrested after a traffic stop in Canandaigua. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Christopher A. Rundt, 31, of Middlesex for driving while intoxicated. Rundt was stopped while traveling on West Gibson Street. Upon investigation, it was determined he had been operating his...
MIDDLESEX, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man charged with Friday murder and arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was charged with the murder of his estranged wife. Rochester police responded to a call on Friday night and found 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz stabbed to death in her car on Suntru Street. Investigators received information that led them to her estranged husband, 48-year-old Juan Rivera.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

BPD commissioner expresses frustration after suspect allegedly jumps on patrol car, fires at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police commissioner is expressing frustration over the trend in recent crimes, saying it's something he has never experienced in his career. Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a news conference on Sunday to address an incident in which police say a suspect jumped onto a patrol car and fired at officers after he allegedly shot and killed another man.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Gerry Woman Arrested After Silver Creek Car Overdose

A Gerry woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Silver Creek on Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amanda S. Sendall with Criminal Possession Of A Weapon and 3 Counts of Criminal Possession Of A Controlled Substance. The charges stem from the report...
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On June 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Holland arrested Dominic G. Mecca., 57, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on Fuhrmann Blvd in the city of Buffalo, Mecca was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Mecca had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Mecca had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston where he refused a blood test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy