Covington women arrested for Petit Larceny

Buffalo, NY – On June 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for multiple vehicle and traffic violations but the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, Troopers observed the driver of the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan throw a handgun out the window, before stopping shortly thereafter. The driver of the vehicle, Bryan K. Braswell Jr., 24, of Buffalo, NY, was then taken into custody and transported to SP Buffalo. Additional Troopers responded to the scene and located a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO