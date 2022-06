Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, will be demolished, mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.In a city council meeting, the mayor said that he spoke with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Hal Harrell and said it was his "understanding". "You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said, without providing a timeline for the demolition.Mr Harrell said that Robb Elementary would be turned into "something other than a school site", while the school...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO