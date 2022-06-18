ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

DA Mike Schmidt announces new funding for community-focused attorneys

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Oregon – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the Multnomah County Commission approved funding for a new pilot program comprised of two attorneys, a victim advocate, and a legal assistant in the 2023 fiscal year. The proposal, called the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Access...

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 3

Related
nypressnews.com

‘Not safe anymore’: Portland confronts the limits of its support for homeless services

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Council Will Vote to Undo Tenant Security Deposit Protections Wednesday

City Council will vote to roll back a 2020 city policy protecting tenants from unfair fees Wednesday, in order to settle a landlord-led legal challenge. The policy under scrutiny is the security deposit policy enshrined in the city's Fair Access in Renting (FAIR) ordinance. The policy limits how much a landlord can collect as a security deposit from a new tenant, and creates rules for how much of that deposit they can withhold to pay for repairs when that tenant moves out. Included is a requirement for landlords to provide tenants with a list of all appliances, fixtures, and other equipment in the rental detailing their condition—like how old an appliance is, or if a lighting fixture has a dent in it—and marking their depreciated value based on its age and condition. If a tenant has damaged any of these items while living in the home, a landlord can still withhold a fraction of their security deposit to pay for repairs or replacements—but the amount cannot be more than the depreciated value of the appliance or fixture in question.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Neelam Gupta Will Not Ask for a Recount in Narrow House District 38 Primary Loss

A state audit means Neelam Gupta will not challenge her absurdly narrow loss to Daniel Nguyen in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 38. Gupta told WW this afternoon that she will not ask the Clackamas and Multnomah county elections boards for a recount, despite being eligible for one. After counting 13,690 ballots cast in the race, the two counties announced a 28-vote margin between the leading primary candidates on June 13.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
yamhilladvocate.com

Tai Harden-Moore Tried to Have Me Arrested For Exposing Groomers

As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Pledge to End Homelessness by Collecting Data on Unhoused People

Last week’s WW cover story examined a novel concept for getting services to unhoused people: making a list of who they are and what they need. A New York-based nonprofit has promised Portland officials that such a strategy can effectively eliminate homelessness (“The List,” June 8). Several elected officials, led by Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, see the strategy called Built for Zero as a long-awaited salvation. Others, including former mayoral staffer Tera Hurst, hear echoes of Nazi Germany. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

The $60 million question for Portland Public Schools: Where is the money going?

Projected spending for the Center for Black Student Excellence may violate Oregon LawWe've all been there before. You open your Oregon ballot and there's yet another school bond measure. The school district promises the money will be used to repair existing schools or maybe to build a new school. You may agree or disagree with the measure, but at least you know where the money is going to go. But what if you had no idea where or how the bond money was going to be spent? It's a troubling trend in Oregon and it's not limited to school districts....
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Mike Schmidt
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City to Remove Deposit Protections, Trump Election Pressure Led to Home Harassment, and Trimet's Service Shortage Continues

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, OR
therevelator.org

Set It Back: Moving Levees to Benefit Rivers, Wildlife and Communities

A female duck rests in the water where Gibbons Creek meets the Columbia River in southwest Washington. The common merganser grooms her rust-colored head in a site that, until recently, didn’t flow freely. But now the fish ladder that blocked salmon from spawning for decades is gone, and so is the levee that had held the Columbia back from spilling onto its historic floodplain since 1966.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
khn.org

Sobering Lessons in Untying the Knot of a Homeless Crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Politics Local#Office Access
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Democratic Woodburn-Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows

A state representative who didn’t win her primary for Congress could get a second chance at elected office in a move unsettling Oregon Democratic party politics. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, who has represented Woodburn since 2017, came in seventh in a crowded Democratic primary for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District last month. Her friend and political ally, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson, won his own primary in a competitive state Senate race that includes Keizer, Woodburn and north Salem.
WOODBURN, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Hand counting ballots to guarantee accurate elections

County clerk's office looks at two races from the May primary and verifies the results "Mary?" "Ten." "Doris?" "Five." "David?" "One." Tucked away in the historic brick building that is home to the Yamhill County clerk's office, two groups of four election workers are situated around a table, carefully tabulating votes received by candidates in the May 10 primary election. By state law the clerk's office is charged with performing a hand count that is compared to the certified results of the primary and general elections, which are undertaken primarily using ballot-counting machines. The process is characterized by the Secretary...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City mayoral candidate wants homeless to live like 'the Japanese'

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
OREGON CITY, OR
thefabricator.com

Structural pipe, tube creates natural fit for Portland footbridge

When the Barbara Walker Crossing Footbridge was first conceived in 2012, its main function was to spare hikers and runners on Portland’s Wildwood Trail the bother of dodging traffic on heavily traveled West Burnside Road. What it became was a testament to aesthetically minded architecture, blending utility and beauty...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy