DA Mike Schmidt announces new funding for community-focused attorneys

City Council will vote to roll back a 2020 city policy protecting tenants from unfair fees Wednesday, in order to settle a landlord-led legal challenge. The policy under scrutiny is the security deposit policy enshrined in the city's Fair Access in Renting (FAIR) ordinance. The policy limits how much a landlord can collect as a security deposit from a new tenant, and creates rules for how much of that deposit they can withhold to pay for repairs when that tenant moves out. Included is a requirement for landlords to provide tenants with a list of all appliances, fixtures, and other equipment in the rental detailing their condition—like how old an appliance is, or if a lighting fixture has a dent in it—and marking their depreciated value based on its age and condition. If a tenant has damaged any of these items while living in the home, a landlord can still withhold a fraction of their security deposit to pay for repairs or replacements—but the amount cannot be more than the depreciated value of the appliance or fixture in question.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO