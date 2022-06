LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into a May shooting in Dale County has landed one Ozark resident behind bars. The investigation stems from a fight started at a graduation party the night of May 28 in Elba. Level Plains Police Chief John Boy Summers, in speaking with us, described a disagreement that led to the altercation, which continued into the Enterprise area and then ended with gunfire.

