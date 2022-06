When producers of the popular HGTV show “Rock the Block” started looking for the right builder to create homes for season three, they were faced with myriad choices. Charleston, East Cooper and the greater Lowcountry offer some of the best builders in the nation — along with the best real estate– but one Mount Pleasant-based company stood out and won them over: Hunter Quinn Homes.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO