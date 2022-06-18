ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Antioch Cemetery Memorial Set for June 25th

 4 days ago

The Antioch Cemetery of Turlington (east of Fairfield) will hold...

messenger-news.com

Grapeland Community Mourns a Legend

GRAPELAND – In today’s world of medical specialization, the family doctor / general practitioner in rural America has become increasingly difficult to find. You have ear, nose and throat guys. You have podiatrists, allergists, endocrinologists, dermatologists and so forth and so on. What you rarely see anymore is...
GRAPELAND, TX
Wortham Wants You! to join the ‘4th On Main’ Parade

Come join us for the “4th on Main” Parade. Bring your wagon, ride your bike, gator, tractor, ATV, mule, motorcycle, horses, make a float, drive your old car, dress up your pet and/or yourself and walk!. Mark your calendars for Monday, July 4, 2022. The parade will start...
WORTHAM, TX
Counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina, Polk enact burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The counties of Henderson and Upshur have enacted a burn ban. The Henderson County burn ban is effective for 30 days. It was voted in favor during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting. The Upshur County Judge has prohibited all outdoor burning for ten days. The Lufkin...
HENDERSON, TX
LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A few counties in East Texas are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions. Active burn bans: Angelina County Henderson County Polk County Upshur County Upshur County residents are now under a burn ban, according to Gilmer Fire-Rescue. The issuing of the Upshur County burn ban is due to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes in Crockett due to melting asphalt. According to a social media post by TxDOT Lufkin, asphalt can be found melting on the road due to excessive heat from State Loop 304 from State Highway 21 East to the concrete pavement at State Highway 7 East. Crews are pouring lime water on the roads in an attempt to mitigate the damage.
CROCKETT, TX
Fugitive arrested for mass casualty threat

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 16, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office began assisting the Kerrville Police Department in order to locate suspect John Thomas Martin IV. who was wanted for terroristic threats. According to a Facebook post by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was towards a local discount store regarding an […]
KERR COUNTY, TX
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A multi-agency investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring has led to multiple defendants being indicted and arrested. A federal grand jury in Waco on June 14 handed down five indictments charging a total of 27 defendants. According to the indictments the conspiracy began in January 2021.
Woman charged with assault, fleeing officers

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A Waco woman was being held on multiple charges Monday after a domestic disturbance became violent and she attempted to evade officers. Tyerica D. Wagner was being held on a total of $34,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault family violence, assault family violence, criminal mischief and felony evading arrest with a vehicle.
WACO, TX

