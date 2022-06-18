ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Particle Kid + Willie Nelson Duet On New Single and Bring Festival Tour to Camden

(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Particle Kid, aka Micah Nelson, and his legendary father Willie Nelson duet on a new single, “Die When I’m High (Halfway To Heaven)”. The two will hit the road starting next week as part of the Outlaw Music Festival, across the U.S. through September. The tour closes out...

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Dead & Company Night

The Philadelphia Phillies will host Dead & Company Night at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 30. Dead & Company Theme Night Ticket Packages both with and without tickets to the band’s concert at the stadium on July 10 are available for purchase. The first 1,000 fans to purchase...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trenton Native Turned Texan Looking for Another BBQ Win in Jersey

You don’t want to mess with a Texan, especially when that Texan has a bit of Jersey blood. Enrique Vega, a Trenton native, runs Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co. out of Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife, Lauren. Lauren’s parents, Dallas and Tahnya, ran the business for years before passing it on to their daughter and son-in-law.
TRENTON, NJ
The Dollyrots to Play shows in NY/NJ/PA in July

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- After a successful spring tour run of the Midwest with The Von Tramps and tearing it up in Europe with Bowling for Soup and Lit, the Dollyrots are revived and road-ready for a Summer tour with stops on the East USA and Fall dates on the West Coast. Locally, the tour comes to The Saint in Asbury Park on July 14; Bowery Electric in NY on July 15; Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck on July 19; and Milk Boy in Philadelphia on July 20.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Philadelphia to Atlantic City by Train

- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chick fil A in Hamilton, NJ is Moving

This is big. The rumor is true. The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is MOVING, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. For months I've heard that the popular fast food place, on one of the busiest corners of the shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ, was moving across the parking lot to where Ruby Tuesdays once was. Well, it's actually happening.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Witness a transformative journey through LIVE dance by NJ based, Korean Kathak artist Jin Won

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Desi Rainbow Parents and Allies along with coLAB Arts are celebrating pride month by honoring the Desi Rainbow Community with an original dance piece created by Kathak artist Joungjin Won and directed by Texas State University Professor Yong-Suk Yoo, to be performed at the historic State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:00pm.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Wish Upon a Song" Musical Revue to Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of NJ

(BRICK, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Wish Upon a Song" Musical Revue - A Musical Evening With Your Favorite Fairytale Characters with two performances on Sunday, June 26 at Brick Township High School. There is a matinee performance at 1:00pm and an evening performance at 6:30pm. The production benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey.
BRICK, NJ
Atlantic City fathers honored for being great dads

Several local men were celebrated for being great fathers this past week. Elijah Langford’s Demcats treated 14 dads to dinner at The Knife & Fork Inn and presented them with other goodies to honor their contributions to their children’s lives. “Most of these fathers are single, some are...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WARNING: Heavy Traffic Expected Due To Baseball Tournament In Mays Landing, NJ

It's summer in the Garden State. That means residents should always plan for traffic delays, particularly in and around the towns that border the shore regions. Police have warned Atlantic County residents about traffic delays they're expecting due to an MLAA regional baseball tournament heading to the area this weekend. A local alert was sent out and posted to social media alerting residents to the event that could translate into significant traffic around Underhill Park over the next few days.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Salem (City), New Jersey

As the earliest English Quaker settlement along the Delaware River, the city of Salem was a key port at the mouth of the Salem River in the seventeenth century. Established in 1675 prior to both Philadelphia and Burlington, it was quickly overshadowed by Philadelphia. However, its proximity to the Philadelphia market by ship, steamboat, and railroad spurred additional industry during the nineteenth century, particularly glassworks, flooring manufacturing, and canneries. The closure of former manufactories in the late twentieth century created a pressing need for jobs and industry, as the city declined through population loss, unemployment, and poverty. Government programs and private organizations endeavored to renovate vacant buildings, decrease crime, and revitalize the Salem waterfront, with hopes of bringing new industries to the Port of Salem.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
