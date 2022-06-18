ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Metzger

Allure

Lizzo's Graphic Manicure Is a Stunning Ode to Black Liberation

Lizzo commenced her third annual Juneteeth fundraiser with a manicure celebrating the special occasion. Lizzo wore shades of green, yellow, red, and black in commemoration of a holiday that celebrates the freedom and heritage of African Americans' emancipation from slavery. She displayed her Juneteenth pride on Instagram on June 20 with photos of the pan-African colors above painted all over her nails and figure. She sang her heart out to her Instagram feed to honor the holiday as the sun beamed onto her face.
Allure

Alexis Benveniste

Alexis Benveniste is a New York-based writer and editor who has written stories for The New York Times, Bloomberg and CNN.com. When she’s not writing or testing out new skincare products, Alexis enjoys making pottery, cooking, and hanging out in Central Park.
WEKU

Logic is ready to do things his way

In an interview with Morning Edition, rapper Logic explains the central message of his new album, Vinyl Days: "I rap good! Let's just be honest here."
Allure

Cardi B Just Used a Frozen Margarita as a Prop to Show Off Her Swirly Blue Manicure

Cardi B is known for her music, first and foremost, but she's also become renowned for her incredible (and ever-changing) manicures — as well as what she can do with them. Just last month, she blessed us with a tutorial on changing diapers with super-long nails, and this weekend, she's blending up homemade frozen margaritas and using them as props for her latest nail art: a swirly blue abstract manicure.
Allure

Kim Kardashian Just "Can't Do Long Nails" Anymore

Despite how cute they are, they're just not practical for the law student. The great debate as to whether short and long nails would reign supreme in 2022 is still going strong with no clear winner. Earlier this year, we observed celebrities like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner — known for lengthy manicures — abandon them for shorter nails that look just as good. Though some stars eventually returned to their longer tips, it looks like you won't be seeing Kim Kardashian with long nails pretty much ever again. Her reasoning is simple: "I can't do long nails," she shared during a Q&A session at the Allure offices on Tuesday.
