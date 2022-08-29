Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit close to nuclear reactors

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" into neighboring Ukraine began on Feb. 24, with Russian forces invading from Belarus, to the north, and Russia, to the east. Ukrainian troops have offered "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

The Russian military has since launched a full-scale ground offensive in eastern Ukraine's disputed Donbas region, capturing the strategic port city of Mariupol and securing a coastal corridor to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Latest Developments

Aug 28, 12:32 PM

The shelling by Russia in recent days around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine landed close to two of the facility's nuclear reactor buildings, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, said Sunday that Russian rockets hit two "special buildings" about 100 meters, or less than 330 feet, from the nuclear reactor buildings.

Citing a report from Ukrainian officials, Grossi said the buildings hit in the attack house the facility's water treatment plants, equipment repair shops or waste management facilities.

Grossi said there was damage to some water pipelines at the site but they have since been repaired. He said measurements of radioactivity were within normal range and there was no indication of any hydrogen leakage.

He said the nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, continues to access electricity from an off-site source after the plant temporarily lost connection to its last remaining operational 750 kilovolt external power line on Thursday.

Two reactor units that were disconnected from the electricity grid when power was cut to the plant on Thursday have been re-connected, Grossi said. The other four reactor units that were disconnected before Thursday remained shut down on Sunday.

He said the latest shelling once again underlines the risk of a potential nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is under the control of Russian forces but being operated by Ukrainian staff.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou

Aug 26, 3:28 PM

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said he’s engaged in active consultations with all parties to lead and organize an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "hopefully in the next few days.” Grossi said in a statement that Thursday’s sudden loss of external power showed that IAEA's presence is urgently needed.

-ABC News' Alex Faul

Aug 26, 10:24 AM

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Petro Kotin, called Thursday’s disconnection of power lines at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a "very serious deterioration… due to Russian shelling on the side of Nikopol on the side of the Dnipro river."

The diesel generator operators were able to kick in during the disconnection, Kotin told ABC News on Friday.

Asked what’s the likelihood this would happen again, Kotin said, "This is one step from the emergency radiation, actually. Diesel is just the last defense, if you actually lose the diesel stuff, you already have radiation, and it's out of the territory of the plant."

Andriy Andriyenko/AP - PHOTO: People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Aug. 26, 2022.

He said there'd be 10 days of idle time before a meltdown if the diesel generators are working. If all diesel generators are down, it could be 1.5 hours.

Inspectors could gain access to the site in as soon as five days, he said.

For Russia, the Zaporizhzhia plant is a strategic stronghold as it seeks to control the ground pathway from occupied Donetsk to Crimea and onto Odesa.

Zaporizhzhia supplies Ukraine with around 20% of its energy.

Kotin reiterated that Russia intends to switch power to Russian-controlled areas.

-ABC News' Britt Clennett, Dada Jovanovic and Yuri Zalizniak

Aug 25, 4:27 PM

All of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where shelling has been ongoing, have been shut down for the first time in the plant’s history, Ukraine's state nuclear regulator Energoatom reported.

European Union, Copernicus Senti/via Reuters - PHOTO: Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in the Enerhodar region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2022.

Zaporizhzhia -- the largest nuclear power plant in Europe -- has six reactors, two of which are active, according to Ukraine's state nuclear regulator, Energoatom. At 12:12 p.m. local time, the last operating line providing power to the plant was disconnected due to hostilities in the area, and as a result all six reactors were disconnected from the grid for 17 minutes, Energoatom said.

At 12:29 p.m. local time the overhead line was restored and reactors Nos. 5 and 6 start operating again.

At 2:14 p.m. local time, the overhead line was disconnected again, shutting down reactor No. 6 and leaving only reactor No. 5 operating. Work is underway to reconnect No. 6 to the grid.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the temporary shut down further shows "the urgent need for an IAEA expert mission to travel to the facility."

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine.

If external power is lost there's not active circulation of the water that cools the reactor and that could lead to a reactor meltdown. However, the plant "remained connected to a 330 kV line from the nearby thermal power facility that can provide back-up electricity if needed," the IAEA said in a statement. "As a result of the cuts in the 750 kV power line, the ZNPP’s two operating reactor units were disconnected from the electricity grid and their emergency protection systems were triggered, while all safety systems remained operational."

"There was no information immediately available on the direct cause of the power cuts," the IAEA said. "The six-reactor ZNPP normally has four external power lines, but three of them were lost earlier during the conflict. The IAEA remains in close contact with Ukraine and will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Thursday, "The world must understand what a threat this is: If the diesel generators hadn’t turned on, if the automation and our staff of the plant had not reacted after the blackout, then we would already be forced to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident. Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."

He called on the IAEA and other international organizations to act faster, "because every minute the Russian troops stay at the nuclear power plant is a risk of a global radiation disaster."

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou, Fidel Pavlenko and Natalia Shumskaia

Aug 25, 2:17 PM

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about weapons assistance and concerns over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in their phone call on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Regarding Zaporizhzhia, "We have said Russia should agree to demilitarize the zone around the plant and agree to allow an International Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible," Jean-Pierre said. "This is something that did come up in a conversation."

Zelenskyy tweeted a photo of his phone call with Biden, and said he thanked him "for the unwavering U.S. support for Ukrainian people -- security and financial."

Zelenskyy said he and Biden "discussed Ukraine’s further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes."

Biden also tweeted a photo of the call, and said he congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day, which was on Wednesday.

"I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty," Biden wrote.

-ABC News' Justin Ryan Gomez

Aug 24, 8:19 PM

Twenty-one people were killed and another 22 were injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station in Chaplyne, in the central Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Dmytro Kuleba/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine via Twitter - PHOTO: An image posted to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's social media shows what they say is the scene of a Russian strike on a train station in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2022.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou and Max Uzol

Aug 24, 2:55 PM

The White House said the U.S. believes Russia could hold "sham referenda" in occupied Ukrainian territory within days or weeks.

White House spokesman John Kirby said last month that Russia was "installing illegitimate proxy officials in the areas of Ukraine that are under its control" who would then arrange "sham referenda" as a precursor to annexation.

Kirby told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. government believes "these referenda could begin in a matter of days or weeks."

"We have information that Russia continues to prepare to hold these sham referenda in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics," Kirby said. "We've also learned that Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold these sham referenda, particularly in Kharkiv, as well."

"We expect Russia to try to manipulate the results of these referenda to falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia," he continued. "It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time."

"Any claim that the Ukrainian people somehow want to join Russia is simply not true," Kirby said, citing polling data. It's clear, he added, that Ukrainians "value and treasure their independence."

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak on the phone on Thursday, Kirby said.

-ABC News’ Ben Gittleson

Aug 24, 1:41 PM

Queen Elizabeth released a statement Wednesday marking Ukrainian Independence Day.

"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency and the people of Ukraine my warmest greetings on the celebration of your Independence Day," she said. "In this most challenging year, I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity. May we look to better times in the future."

Aug 24, 9:13 AM

President Joe Biden in a statement Wednesday said he was "proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date" to Ukraine: "approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment."

"This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," Biden said.

Biden confirmed the money would come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The USAI money can be spent on contracts with the defense industry to produce new equipment for Ukraine.

Biden in his statement also marked Ukrainian Independence Day, saying, "Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom."

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters - PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena lay flowers at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, to mark Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2022.

"Today is not only a celebration of the past but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains -- and will remain -- a sovereign and independent nation," he said.

He continued, "I know this Independence Day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks."

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere," Biden said.

-ABC News' Ben Gittleson

Aug 23, 4:41 PM

Two Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant employees were killed on their day off when Russian forces shelled the city of Enerhodar, officials said.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP - PHOTO: A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on the other side in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022.

-ABC News’ Yuriy Zaliznyak and Dada Jovanovic