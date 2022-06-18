ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dom Phillips knew risks but was committed to his work, sister says

By Andrew Downie in São Paulo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414c61_0gExpT6O00
Dom Phillips pictured in Aldeia Maloca Papiú, Roraima State, Brazil, in November 2019.

The sister of British journalist Dom Phillips has said her brother knew the risks of travelling to perilous regions of the Brazilian Amazon but continued to report from the area because he was committed to telling the story of Indigenous people and the fight for development models that might save the rainforest.

Sian Phillips said her brother, whose body was found along with Indigenous activist Bruno Pereira this week, believed his work on a book called How to Save the Amazon was “urgent”.

“I think he underplayed the risks to some extent but we knew that there were risks,” Sian told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“This was the final trip [for his book]. This was the trip with Bruno to give the story of the Indigenous people living in the Javari valley and to give their story,” she said.

“He also believed it was urgent. And that there wasn’t time to change the model of capitalism – it had to happen within the society that Brazil has.”

Phillips had been working on his book for more than a year and his four-day voyage to the remote west of Brazil was one of his final reporting trips. He expected to finish writing the manuscript by the end of this year.

However, he and Pereira, an experienced explorer in the region who knew the local Indigenous people well, went missing on 5 June. Their bodies were found on Wednesday, buried in a dense part of the forest two hours from the nearest big town.

Police were led to the site by one of two brothers arrested for their part in the killing. One of the men confessed to the killing, police said, and a third man wanted by police, Jefferson Lima da Silva, handed himself in to authorities on Saturday.

In a separate statement issued on Saturday, police revealed both men were killed by gunshot wounds of the type used in hunting.

Phillips was shot once with the bullet splintering into the abdomen and chest, while Pereira was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and chest and once in the head.

The Javari valley area is fraught with illegal logging, mining and fishing and it is believed Pereira knew of the pair’s fishing racket.

Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, said the reporter was aware of the dangers inherent in the reporting but planned ahead and took sensible precautions.

“He was a cautious man. He wasn’t reckless,” Sherwood told the Today programme. “He planned these trips and Bruno was the guy who understood this part of the world better than probably any non-Indigenous person.

“But no, he would have been aware that there would have been many people who would be happy to see the back of him because it was an inconvenient truth he was uncovering.

“We are almost certain now that they were attacked by people who were involved in illegal fishing. What we don’t know is what lies behind that.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“Were they acting alone, as the police have said recently, or was there a larger involvement of other powerful people, organised crime?

“There is a lot of drug trafficking as well as organised crime involved in the poaching of fish.

“We want the kind of justice that makes it possible for journalists and protectors of the rainforest to feel that they are safe in continuing to report from and help the Indigenous people.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sian Phillips
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
The US Sun

My baby and I were kidnapped by Russian troops and held in a basement for three weeks – 12 people died in front of me

A MUM and her one-year-old baby were kidnapped by Russian troops and held in a crowded basement for three weeks after trying to flee the Ukraine war. Viktoria Kovalenko hid in a parked car after her husband Petro and her daughter Veronika, 12, were killed by Russian shelling as the family tried to escape the fighting in Chernihiv in March.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Logging#Indigenous People#The Sister#British#Brazilian#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
BBC

Tributes paid to journalist Aideen Kennedy

Journalist Aideen Kennedy has died shortly after announcing she was suffering from a terminal illness on social media. On Friday, Ms Kennedy posted on Twitter that after a stint in hospital, she was receiving palliative care at home. She worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Police recover boat used by Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

The boat used by British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous advocate Bruno Pereira when they were killed in the Amazon jungle has been recovered by police. Operatives with the fire service and the navy “found the boat used by the victims at around 20h20 on 19 June”, federal police in the state of Amazonas said in a statement. “The boat will be submitted to the necessary forensic examinations so as to contribute to a complete clarification of all the facts.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
tatler.com

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a vision in glorious green at Amsterdam gala

While the UK royals have been putting on the ritz for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, their European counterparts have been enjoying some high-profile events of their own. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, for example, undertook a special visit to the Netherlands this week, which included a glamorous appearance at a gala dinner in Amsterdam.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

African brain drain: '90% of my friends want to leave'

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'They are ripping my family apart all over again': Mother of newlywed, 23, who was shot dead by her abusive father slams BBC for creating a series based on the tragedy

The mother of a young woman who was brutally murdered just weeks after getting married has hit out at the BBC for referencing the tragedy in a new series. Anne MacPherson says her family is being forced to relive their trauma as BBC's Sherwood depicts a storyline based on the shotgun killing of her 23-year-old daughter Chanel Taylor in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
The Independent

Darren Burke: Married Home Office boss jailed for spiking pregnant lover’s drink with abortion pill

A Home Office worker who tried to induce his lover’s miscarriage has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, was found guilty last month of giving Laura Slade the abortion drug mifepristone. The court heard how Ms Slade had refused to drink the orange juice – claiming she discovered the remnants of powder around the edge of the glass – on 4 December 2020, but suffered an unconnected miscarriage weeks later.Reading the victim impact statement in court, prosecutor Paul Jarvis described how Ms Slade now had trust issues.“She talks for example about...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

324K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy