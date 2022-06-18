Asian-Americans attacked at Los Angeles fast food drive-thru, subjected to racial slurs, threats
365newsx.com
4 days ago
An Asian-American family said they were targeted in a racially-motivated attack at a Los Angeles-area drive thru. An Asian-American family said they were attacked and subjected to threats and racial slurs that resulted in several injuries...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. New surveillance footage has unveiled the harrowing scene that unfolded when a 13-year-old boy was gunned down by a law enforcement officer with the Chicago Police Department. The footage, which was obtained by The Daily Beast, shows the moments leading up to the shooting....
One of the survivors of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people in a Buffalo, supermarket is asking a court to preserve all evidence connected to the attack in a "pre-disclosure" action against the suspected gunman's parents. Zaire Goodman and his mother Zeneta Everhart filed the motion...
Dr. Simone Gold, a Beverly Hills woman known for spreading debunked claims about Covid-19 was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in prison for illegally entering and remaining in the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.
Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
The suspect accused of killing three elderly parishoners in a shooting at an Alabama church potluck has been identified as 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith.Mr Smith, an alleged federal firearms dealer, was charged with capital murder on Friday, a day after the shooting at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, south of Birmingham.A mugshot shows the suspected gunman with a black eye believed to have been sustained when he was tackled to the ground by a hero churchgoer who wrestled away his firearm. Three churchgoers at a “Boomers Potluck” event were killed: 84-year-old Jane Pounds, 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, and 84-year-old...
A teenager was among three people shot Thursday evening along a busy street in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.
Chicago police said the shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. on 92nd and Halsted.
The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’”. It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute.
A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
A man who killed one person and injured five others during a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, has had hate crime enhancements added to his charges, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
A glamorous woman who was wanted by police after she allegedly breached bail following theft allegations has handed herself in - after her mugshot made waves on social media. Jocelyn Laird sparked a manhunt on Tuesday night when Sydney's Northern Beaches Area Command posted her photo and said she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
ONE major US city saw five people killed, including a 19-year-old male, in separate shootings on Wednesday, police said. Chicago police said the victims were fatally shot in five different shootings, with four of them just hours apart. The first shooting of the day took place at 1.12am when a...
Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the family they had married into. Kalu, Kamlesh and Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters. The sisters...
Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
The white man accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store wrote an apology note to his family and said he carried out the attack "for the future of the White race," according to a federal criminal complaint. The handwritten...
Philippine officials on Monday were mourning a government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice. John Albert Laylo and his mother were heading to the airport to board a flight early Saturday when someone in a black car fired several rounds into their Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania, police said. Laylo was shot in the back of the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, police said.
THE Pope's Swiss Guard has opened fire after a driver ploughed through a Vatican checkpoint, sending the site into a terror lockdown. Italian police shot at the rogue driver's vehicle, hitting a wheel, after it veered through a checkpoint. Fearing for the worst, the Carabinieri activated anti-terror protocols which saw...
A double murder-suicide in California has left six children without their parents. Now, authorities are asking the public for help. On Sunday, June 12, Salvador Pantoja, 33, went to his estranged wife’s apartment complex in San José, California. An argument in the parking lot ensued. A security guard, 23-year-old Marco Carral Duran, intervened in the domestic dispute. By the end, Pantoja shot and killed Duran, shot and killed 29-year-old Erica Chanon Pantoja, and finally killed himself, the authorities believe. The incident occurred during the early morning hours – sometime after midnight.
Comments / 0