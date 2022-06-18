ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police investigating homicide in Baltimore's Charles Village

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the city's Charles Village neighborhood. Officers...

www.wbal.com

Daily Voice

Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: Tuesday, June 21

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. - North Patterson Park at East North Avenue: Adult male located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Attack In Baltimore: Police

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly cutting a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. A 24-year-old female victim was found suffering from lacerations on the 2800 block of East Preston Street around 12:23 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Offers 8K Reward For Information On Deadly Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant on Sunday, according to authorities. Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m., police said. Although the Baltimore Police Department provided details on the shooting Sunday, it didn’t make public the identity of White until Monday morning. White’s colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ on Sunday night that White had died. “We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed,” Everage said. “Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time.” Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.  Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.  A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wnav.com

Police Investigating Suspected Homicide of Hanover Man

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore City. At 4:32 a.m., MDTA Police Dispatch received calls for a single-vehicle collision on southbound I-95 at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue). Responding MDTA Police Officers located a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. Officers discovered the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffering from serious injuries and rendered aid until they were relieved by members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.
HANOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Boy Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot Early Tuesday Morning, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a hospital for treatment, the Baltimore Police Department said. Police did not provide a location for the shooting, only that the victim walked into a hospital in the Central District about 1:16 a.m. The teenager’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

