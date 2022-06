The City of Tucson will expand its “Thrive” program from “Thrive in the 05” around Miracle Mile to an entirely new part of town. The East 29th Street corridor, which is bordered by Alvernon Way, Craycroft Road, 22nd Street and the Tucson Diversion Channel, will also see federal funds for revitalization projects.

