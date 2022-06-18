ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The lateral habenula is not required for ethanol dependence-induced escalation of drinking

By Todd B. Nentwig
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lateral habenula (LHb) is an epithalamic nuclei that has been shown to signal the aversive properties of ethanol. The present study tested the hypothesis that activity of the LHb is required for the acquisition and/or expression of dependence-induced escalation of ethanol drinking and somatic withdrawal symptoms. Male Sprague"“Dawley rats completed...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Escalation#Habenula#Alcohol Abuse#Dawley#Cie#2bc#Cfos
