Last night proved unlucky for the Wareham Gatemen as they fell short in both games in the doubleheader against the Anglers in Chatham. Not only did the Gatemen lose both games, they were shutout in the second game 2-0. For full game notes on the doubleheader and everything you need to know going into tonight’s home game, <<click here>>.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO