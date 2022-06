OMAHA — Notre Dame's run in the College World Series came to a close on Tuesday afternoon, with a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M. "It's a tough way to end.," head coach Link Jarrett said afterwards. "But we're here. And if there is a space in this game to end your college season, this is clearly the spot. And it's a tough pill to swallow at the moment. But these guys will reflect on this eventually as a very positive experience. Although it feels unlike that at the moment because we clearly didn't play a well-rounded game."

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO