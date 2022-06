The 2022 high school baseball season ended about a month and a half ago in Louisiana. Our staff has been combing through the individual statistics of prospects, across all classes, to be able to put together our 2022 PBR All-State Team. The team consists of 22 players, from different regions across Louisiana. Our PBR State Player of the Year goes to 2022 C/RHP Ethan Frey of Rosepine High School. The Louisiana State University signee had a year to remember, after leading the Eagles to back to back Class 2A State Titles. Frey finished the year hitting .487 with 13 HR, 11 2B, 3 3B, 64 RBI and 28 R. On the mound, he tallied a 5-0 record with 2 saves, to go along with a 0.77 ERA. Below, we present to you our 2022 PBR Louisiana All-State Team. Congratulations to all of the players on a fantastic season!

