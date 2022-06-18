ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Hendershot in new position to boost Ohio community

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE, Ohio — A former Wood County Economic Development and Downtown PKB employee is becoming the Executive Director of Main Street Delaware in Delaware, Ohio. Main Street Delaware recently announced Courtney Hendershot will join the organization July 5 as its new executive director. Hendershot currently is the economic...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Day of Action volunteers make improvements around community

PARKERSBURG — Teams of people were out throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley on Tuesday doing volunteer work to help various people and organizations through the United Way’s annual Day of Action. Each June, communities around the world come together to harness the volunteer spirit and improve the conditions in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on June 20:. * Kristina D. Kirkbride, 44, Williamstown, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on a warrant out of the Belpre Mayor’s Court. * Douglas A. Wriston, 39, Marietta, was cited for driving under...
BELPRE, OH
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

The First United Methodist Church, 304 W. Fifth St., Williamstown, will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The church’s free community clothes closet also will be open during, featuring a new look with clothing that will appeal to teens, toddlers and adults. The meal...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Highway Patrol looking to fill void of troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

United Way Alliance Day of Action – locations and teams

PARKERSBURG — Locations and teams in today’s Day of Action, an event organized by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center:. * Battle of the Banks Food Setup, #1 College Activities Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, 9 a.m.-3...
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Internship#Media Management#Main Street Delaware#Ohio Northern University
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Be Safe: Remember COVID safety at fairs

West Virginians who aren’t quite prepared to drive all the way to Lewisburg for a state fair experience can instead make their way to Mineral Wells this week, as the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition has returned, for the 48th year. Pageants and truck pulls, livestock and live...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Columbus CEO

Emerald Psychiatry hopes to change the mental health care industry, starting with Columbus

When Dr. Scott Yoho was in medical school, he quickly saw that no matter a doctor’s specialty, mental health was always a conversation. The need for support surrounds us—depression alone is the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. But many struggle with accessing mental health care and are even put on waiting lists.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New swing coming to Fort Boreman Park

PARKERSBURG — Fort Boreman Park in Parkersburg was among nine sites in West Virginia selected for a giant wooden swing from where selfies can be taken of the most picturesque places in the state. The state Department of Tourism picked the nine most Instagramable spots across West Virginia to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Great American Petting Farm scheduled for Piggly Wigglys

PARKERSBURG — The Great American Petting Farm will roost at local Piggly Wiggly supermarkets Thursday and Friday. The petting farm will be at Piggly Wiggly on Emerson Avenue on Thursday and at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly on Friday. Admission is any purchase for any amount at the grocery,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judy Schreckengost Redmond

Judy Schreckengost Redmond of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord and her son, Matthew McPherson on June 21, 2022. She was born December 14, 1944, in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Thurl Schreckengost and Hazel Marie Andrews Matthis. Judy retired from Worthington Manor as activities Director.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County officials, Couch family dedicate picnic shelter

PARKERSBURG — A number of local officials commemorated West Virginia Day and honored a former Wood County Commissioner on Monday. The Wood County Commission did not have a meeting Monday in observance of West Virginia Day, but county officials, representatives from Rotary International and more gathered at Fort Boreman Park to dedicate the picnic shelter built in memory of former Wood County Commissioner David A. Couch.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
1808Delaware

The Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival Is Back

The Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival is back on June 25 by popular demand!. Festivalgoers will peruse Boardman Arts Park to find many beer and wine tasting opportunities from different vendors in Delaware County and beyond. With over 55 different tasting options visitors will be able to sip from their local favorites and try new establishments to find their choice of beer, cider, wine and mead.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College student interns at USA Softball

MARIETTA — With cannons spraying blue and white confetti onto the infield at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Marietta College’s Micaela Bradley (Greenup, Ill.) from the class of 2023 was in the middle of the action at the Women’s College World Series. “At...
MARIETTA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

7 Restaurants In Columbus For That Multi-Course Fine Dining Experience That You Deserve

Put on your fancy hats Columbus, it’s time to add a little sophistication to our diet. Look, when it comes down to it, you put up with a lot, Columbus. We love this city so much, but we all have to admit that at times, it can be a little frustrating around here. From the seemingly endless construction to the questionable levels of safety on the freeway, the daily grind can get you down.
COLUMBUS, OH

