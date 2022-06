BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden said Monday he was “proud” of the Apple store employees in Towson who voted over the weekend to join a union, becoming the first location of the tech giant to unionize. Employees of the Towson Town Center Apple store voted Saturday to unionize by a 65-33 margin — nearly a 2-1 margin — to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union said. “I am proud of them,” Biden told reporters at Rehoboth Beach. “Workers have a right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work.” In a letter to...

TOWSON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO